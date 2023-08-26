Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: CazéTV, Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Speak up,Terzic!
That was the stumbling block for many teams. They were very good last season, especially in their home games. We managed to create chances in the first half. In the second half, it was the game VfL Bochum had in mind: a lot of tackling, a lot of passivity on our part. That makes it easier for the opposition to create one-on-one situations.
We took things that were right and promising. They were very dissatisfied, not only with the performance, but also with the number of defeats. There was a great chance for VfL in the first minute and they should have taken the lead. They also failed to take a great chance to make it 2-1. So it was clear. That will annoy them and make them aim high in the first home game."
Probable lineup for BVB
BVB's situation
Speak up, Thomas Letsch!
We're all happy to be starting. A derby here at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion against Borussia Dortmund is always something special. Everyone knows how the roles are distributed. BVB were runners-up on the last day of last season, we held the class on the last day. That shows how far we've come. As a small VfL, we want to upset the big BVB.
BVB is an absolute contender for the German championship. We, on the other hand, will do anything to stay in the Bundesliga. If we show that intensity, that aggression with the atmosphere in the stadium, as we did last season, anything is possible. That's how we do it. We attack the opponent high up, we want to be aggressive, to be disgusting. We want to annoy the opponent. On the other hand, when we have the ball, we want to finish quickly. We want to play as a group, as a swarm and not give our opponents any time or space
When Dortmund start playing soccer of their quality, it will be difficult. Whether it's Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi or whoever plays for BVB - they have a lot of speed. We have to be active in that sense and prevent them from getting into the game. Emre Can is a German international and for me one of the six best, if not the six best, in the Bundesliga. Marcel Sabitzer is an Austrian international who came to Borussia Dortmund via Manchester United and Bayern Munich. That's absolutely top level, I have the utmost respect for that duo. Marco Reus played tenth last week, his strengths are well known. Even if everything hasn't gone well yet, it will be a great challenge."
