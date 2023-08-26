Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
How and where to watch the Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund of 26th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  ESPN2, Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: CazéTV, Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+

Speak up,Terzic!

"When it comes to derbies, everyone thinks of Dortmund-Schalke. However, in recent years you've also felt the importance of the game for VfL Bochum. We're definitely ready, no matter how heated and intense the game is. We're very enthusiastic and have something to make up for in Bochum.

That was the stumbling block for many teams. They were very good last season, especially in their home games. We managed to create chances in the first half. In the second half, it was the game VfL Bochum had in mind: a lot of tackling, a lot of passivity on our part. That makes it easier for the opposition to create one-on-one situations.

We took things that were right and promising. They were very dissatisfied, not only with the performance, but also with the number of defeats. There was a great chance for VfL in the first minute and they should have taken the lead. They also failed to take a great chance to make it 2-1. So it was clear. That will annoy them and make them aim high in the first home game."

Probable lineup for BVB

Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller.
BVB's situation

Duranville and Meunier, with thigh injuries, Morey, muscular, and Reyna, in the foot, are coach Edin Terzic's casualties. In turn, Ryerson is the only doubt for the commander.
Speak up, Thomas Letsch!

"Tim Oermann, Mats Pannewig, Mohammed Tolba and Lys Mousset are still unavailable. Michael Esser is absent due to knee problems. Luis Hartwig suffered a minor fracture. He needs surgery, but will be back relatively soon. The place in the team comes too soon for Philipp Förster, but he's on the right track. Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is making good progress, if all goes well he could play next week. Everyone else is operational.

We're all happy to be starting. A derby here at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion against Borussia Dortmund is always something special. Everyone knows how the roles are distributed. BVB were runners-up on the last day of last season, we held the class on the last day. That shows how far we've come. As a small VfL, we want to upset the big BVB. 

BVB is an absolute contender for the German championship. We, on the other hand, will do anything to stay in the Bundesliga. If we show that intensity, that aggression with the atmosphere in the stadium, as we did last season, anything is possible. That's how we do it. We attack the opponent high up, we want to be aggressive, to be disgusting. We want to annoy the opponent. On the other hand, when we have the ball, we want to finish quickly. We want to play as a group, as a swarm and not give our opponents any time or space

When Dortmund start playing soccer of their quality, it will be difficult. Whether it's Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi or whoever plays for BVB - they have a lot of speed. We have to be active in that sense and prevent them from getting into the game. Emre Can is a German international and for me one of the six best, if not the six best, in the Bundesliga. Marcel Sabitzer is an Austrian international who came to Borussia Dortmund via Manchester United and Bayern Munich. That's absolutely top level, I have the utmost respect for that duo. Marco Reus played tenth last week, his strengths are well known. Even if everything hasn't gone well yet, it will be a great challenge."

Probable lineup for Bochum

Riemann; Masovic, Ordets, Schlotterbeck; Passlack, Osterhage, Losilla, Stöger, Wittek; Hofmann, Antwi-Adjei.
Bochum's situation

Thomas Letsch won't be able to count on Mousset with a sore hamstring and Tolba with a knee problem. Bero, with a muscle problem, Kwarteng and Oermann, with groin problems, are doubts.
On the other side, Borussia Dortmund did their homework in front of their home fans and beat Cologne 1-0. With the result, the BlackYellows are in seventh place with three points.
Bochum suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart in their German opener. The blue and white team from North Rhine-Westphalia are in 18th place.
Eye on the game

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund live this Saturday (26), at the RewirpowerSTADION at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
