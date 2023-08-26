Celtic vs St Johnstone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic

Speak up, Brendan Rodgers!

“All games will be challenging, but I am looking forward to playing at home."

'The first game had a great atmosphere and we were away for a few games, but the opportunity to come home, play and pick up the pace is great. very good.'

“I am looking forward to a full house and we will be ready for it.”

“He has just arrived at the club and is already ready. was thrown into a tough away game."

“I have no doubt that, in time, it will prove itself. an excellent player for Celtic.   Really up for the challenge and looking forward to seeing development from it.”

“We didn’t do enough to win the game, but it’s also good.   What you need at a club of this size: the mental toughness to deal with disappointing results and be ready to play again."

“The players have been excellent in training this week and we will try to carry that energy into the game."

“It will happen again, no doubt you will. lose football games. We are in the early stages of a process."

"We were not helped by the number of injuries we have, and the central defensive area was particularly affected."

“Stephen has had surgery and is doing well. recovering well. The other two we thought would be back sooner, but new scans have shown they will need about eight weeks from now."

“ a feather. Cameron didn’t make it through the pre-season with us, so that’s a big deal. It's a real disappointment for him because he worked so hard to come back. É really regrettable."

“We have other players who will have the opportunity, and that makes the squad much stronger. But we have to deal with it in the best way."

“Reo Hatate Will Return during the international break, Mikey Johnston will return to the United States. next week and Yuki Kobayashi will be there. back during the international break."

“Hyeongyu Oh will be back. to training next week. Alistair Johnston is also on board. back, what is it? This is great news for us. He has trained well and will be there. available for the weekend.”

Likely Celtic!

Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawricko, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Maed, Furuhashi.
How does Celtic arrive?

 Celtic arrives with morale for the game. Current champion, the team won the first two games, despite having already finished. having been eliminated in the Scottish League Cup in the first meeting.
Open quotes!

"I feel like the cast is here. is starting to take shape and is now starting to take shape. almost where I want it to be. Injuries are also starting to go down; when everyone is integrated, we will be very competitive."

"It has been a great test. On the first day of the pre-season, I had 12 players, 4 of whom were youngsters.   It's the first time I've had 20 outfield players, which is great. nice. This creates competition, and players know they'll need to play well to keep their spots."

"Celtic will try to correct the bad result of last weekend. É It's always an incredibly tough game in Glasgow. We are looking forward to this game and we want to do well. É It's a match where we want to show our worth and make things difficult for them."

"Everyone at the club is delighted that Dimitar Mitov has been called up to the Bulgarian national team. He has done very well since he arrived. We all knew that was something he was aiming for this season, so being involved at an international level is a must. brilliant," said Steve Maclean.

"I think the week without a game came at a great time for us. It gives new boys the opportunity to adapt, fit in, and allows the coach to convey what he wants.

"The new boys adapted very well and brought a lot of quality to the team. team. Competition for places is on. much stronger now. The quality of trainings has risen to another level. As long as we fight for the shirt, stay united, I feel we can cause serious problems for many teams."

"We need to play as a team. We must fight for each other, be strong defensively and, when we have the opportunity, be clinical, something that has been lacking."

"We know that Celtic will have lots of ball possession. We need to be diligent in our defensive work and keep in good shape. The coach taught us that we need to be brave with the ball, take chances and hopefully we can achieve something in the game", commented Graham Carey.

"I look forward to closing the deal as soon as possible. That means I can get to grips with the guys this week and get ready for a big game on Saturday.

  It's a big club that plays in a big league, and I feel this is the place to be. the perfect step towards my career advancement.

I look forward to working hard to make sure this happens.

I've watched some Scottish football, but not much, so I'll be learning along the way.

I know how tough Test games against Celtic and Rangers are, and we'll be working hard this week to prepare for that.

I played for Newcastle against Chelsea in pre-season this summer in front of 70,000 fans, so I'll be using that experience for Saturday's trip to Celtic.

I'm here to hang my head, work hard, and hopefully play as many games as possible. I know I will need to fight for my spot, but healthy competition will only help. can make me a better player.

I like to receive the ball and make things happen. I will try to provide a lot of assists this year and also score some goals along the way.

I prefer to play in the role of number 8 or number 10", concluded Jay Turner-Cooke, new addition to the team.

Likely St Johnstone!

Mitov; Olufunwa, McCelland, Gordon, Considine; McGowan, Phillips, Smith, Ballantyne, Carey, May.
How does St Johnstone arrive?

 St Johnstone arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive defeats in the competition.   the last place in the tournament with a negative balance of four.
PREMIERSHIP

The Scottish Premiership  the league with the most local audience in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998, created by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference. 

At first, 10 clubs participated in the Scottish football elite and, in the 2000-01 season, this increased to 12. In all, there are 33 games, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is created. split in two, having five additional games. Teams play against all other teams that are in their leaderboard. The exact matches are determined by their position in the leaderboard at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.

Celtic is He is the current two-time champion of the competition and has 53 titles. However, the rival Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the best. the club with the most cups, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton has two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee, with one.

The 2023-24 season of the Scottish Premiership  ends on April 13, 2024.

Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
The game will be played atCeltic Park

The Celtic vs St Johnstone game will be played at Celtic Park, with a capacity of 60.411 people.
