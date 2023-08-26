Charlotte vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to MLS Match
Photo: LAFC

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Charlotte vs LAFC live, as well as the latest information from the Banc of California Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Charlotte vs LAFC Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 2023.

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Charlotte vs LAFC: match for the in MLS Match?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte vs LAFC: of Saturday, August 26, 2023, 2023 in several countries:

Be careful with these players

Carlos Vela is the player to watch for the Angelenos, with 23 games the Mexican captain who is possibly living his last season in Los Angeles, with 8 goals and 4 assists, LAFC's ten continues to show his best level.


Karol Swiderski is an element that you cannot lose sight of, the 26-year-old Pole from Paok, with 20 games in the MLS he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists. In the Leagues Cup he had 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 games. At the US Open he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist.

How does charlotte get there?

The Charlotte team has not had any activity after their game against Inter Miami has been postponed, their last game was in the Leagues Cup where they lost to Messi and company by 4 goals to 0. Their last game in MLS was against Montreal where they lost to 2 goals. They occupy the 12th position in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.
Photo: Charlotte
The leader will return

LAFC continues to climb positions, 4 points behind St Louis City, the large number of draws with 7 has led to a streak that prevents them from being first for the moment. After the return of the Leagues Cup against Rayados, who lost in the quarterfinals, they thrashed Colorado 4-0, in Carlos Vela's return to the scorer's round.
This will be the pre-test for the next game against Messi's Inter Miami. The first chapter between these two teams being the game of the season between Lionel and Carlos.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in MLS Match Charlotte vs LAFC Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo