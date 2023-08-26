Olympique de Marseille vs Brest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match
Olympique de Marseille

11:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Brest match live?

If you want to watch the game Olympique de Marseille vs Brest live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Brest match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Brest of 26th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1 pm: Star +

Brazil 2 pm: Star +

Chile 1 pm: Star +

Colombia 12 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12  pm: Star +

USA 1 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 7 pm: Eurosport Player Spain

Mexico 12 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1 pm: Star +

Peru 12 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2 pm:Star +

Venezuela 1 pm: Star +

10:50 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Marcelino!

"I haven't held anything back since the first game. We played well in the next three, especially the last two. We weren't successful with our finishing, but we could have won. During the week we reviewed the concepts and ideas of the game, we're at a very good intermediate level. We have solutions. For Kondogbia, the situation is less serious than expected and he should be back soon after the break or the following week. If Guendouzi leaves, we won't be taking a player. Pape Gueye will return in November. After the end of the transfer window, we'll have a competitive team. Kondogbia and Gueye can't play. All the other players are available.

For the midfield, the players must be compatible. The two profiles must be compatible, good at transitions and without the ball, they must occupy the field, help the defenders. You need very complete circles, even though modern soccer is played on surfaces. The most difficult thing in soccer is scoring and also the final pass. This is the most expensive. I expect OM to get into the opponent's box as often as in the last two games. Sarr had chances, he stumbled over goalkeepers. He was ill the night before the game against Pana. What matters is the quality of the minutes played, not the quantity. We're happy with what Vitinha, Iliman (Ndiaye) and Pierre-Emerick (Aubameyang) are doing.

It's very good for the players, the fans and the spectacle (the change in the schedule of the OM-Brest game). Despite the heat, we worked hard offensively. Brest, like Monaco, won their first two games. They have a good dynamic with a direct, counter-attacking game and intensity. We've worked hard to counter this team and we have good hopes of getting there.

Vitinha has already started. After the break we'll play three games a week, we'll need everyone. Vitinha can play at any time, he's not a complementary player, we're happy with what he's doing.

We need continuity in the game rather than increasing playing time at the end of matches. Sometimes we have more time than we thought, sometimes it's the opposite. We have to adapt and be focused from start to finish."

10:45 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Vitinha!

"It always takes time to adapt. I arrived last season and it was already underway. It's not easy, but I worked at it. The break came at the right time for me. I'm ready, I know the club and the city. I never thought about leaving. I still have confidence in myself. I knew I needed time to adjust. It was the first time I left Portugal. I worked every day to take advantage of the opportunities and play more.

I work to be a starter, help the team and take advantage of opportunities. I'm here to help the club if they need me. Yes, you'll see Vitinha from Braga again, the one who scores goals. We'll achieve what we want.

I can't say yes or no. If there was any doubt when I arrived, it was because of my adaptation. I was leaving Portugal for the first time, I was leaving my comfort zone. I had to adapt to the country, the language, the league. The club knew what style of player they were buying.

Yes, from the very first days he (Jean-Pierre Papin) spoke to me every day. He told me that it wasn't easy for him either. He helps me with positioning and finishing. He helps me at the end of training so that I can improve. I accept the coach's decisions. We work to bring the best to the club and if that happened (that we both played), I'd be very happy.

From day one, I felt the support of the fans. Despite the difficulties of adapting, I felt that support. They've always supported me, and I can only thank them. I'll try to repay them all. The 4-4-2 is the system I feel best in. It's easier with another player alongside or in front of you. When you move, you create space. We share the attacking work, it's my favorite system.

We had a week to prepare, we worked together. We work together like a family. That's how we can work. Brest have won their last two games, but we're more than ready to face this game."

10:40 PMan hour ago

Classification

10:35 PMan hour ago

Brest

With a 100% record, Brest beat Lens and Le Havre. The team is in second place with six points, trailing leaders Monaco.
10:30 PM2 hours ago

Olympiens

After opening with a win over Reims, Olympique de Marseille are coming off a draw against Metz.  With a 66% record, the Olympiens are in sixth place with four points.
10:25 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Olympique de Marseille vs Brest live this Saturday (26), at the Vélodrome at 1 pm ET, for the Ligue 1 . The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Ligue 1 Match: Olympique de Marseille vs Brest Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
