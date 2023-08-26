Olympique de Marseille vs Brest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 2 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1 pm: Star +
Brazil 2 pm: Star +
Chile 1 pm: Star +
Colombia 12 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12 pm: Star +
USA 1 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 7 pm: Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico 12 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1 pm: Star +
Peru 12 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2 pm:Star +
Venezuela 1 pm: Star +
For the midfield, the players must be compatible. The two profiles must be compatible, good at transitions and without the ball, they must occupy the field, help the defenders. You need very complete circles, even though modern soccer is played on surfaces. The most difficult thing in soccer is scoring and also the final pass. This is the most expensive. I expect OM to get into the opponent's box as often as in the last two games. Sarr had chances, he stumbled over goalkeepers. He was ill the night before the game against Pana. What matters is the quality of the minutes played, not the quantity. We're happy with what Vitinha, Iliman (Ndiaye) and Pierre-Emerick (Aubameyang) are doing.
It's very good for the players, the fans and the spectacle (the change in the schedule of the OM-Brest game). Despite the heat, we worked hard offensively. Brest, like Monaco, won their first two games. They have a good dynamic with a direct, counter-attacking game and intensity. We've worked hard to counter this team and we have good hopes of getting there.
Vitinha has already started. After the break we'll play three games a week, we'll need everyone. Vitinha can play at any time, he's not a complementary player, we're happy with what he's doing.
We need continuity in the game rather than increasing playing time at the end of matches. Sometimes we have more time than we thought, sometimes it's the opposite. We have to adapt and be focused from start to finish."
I work to be a starter, help the team and take advantage of opportunities. I'm here to help the club if they need me. Yes, you'll see Vitinha from Braga again, the one who scores goals. We'll achieve what we want.
I can't say yes or no. If there was any doubt when I arrived, it was because of my adaptation. I was leaving Portugal for the first time, I was leaving my comfort zone. I had to adapt to the country, the language, the league. The club knew what style of player they were buying.
Yes, from the very first days he (Jean-Pierre Papin) spoke to me every day. He told me that it wasn't easy for him either. He helps me with positioning and finishing. He helps me at the end of training so that I can improve. I accept the coach's decisions. We work to bring the best to the club and if that happened (that we both played), I'd be very happy.
From day one, I felt the support of the fans. Despite the difficulties of adapting, I felt that support. They've always supported me, and I can only thank them. I'll try to repay them all. The 4-4-2 is the system I feel best in. It's easier with another player alongside or in front of you. When you move, you create space. We share the attacking work, it's my favorite system.
We had a week to prepare, we worked together. We work together like a family. That's how we can work. Brest have won their last two games, but we're more than ready to face this game."
