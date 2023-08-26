Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League Match
Photo: BBC

2:01 AMan hour ago

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information coming out of Old Trafford. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
1:56 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker started his Premier League season very well, having already scored two goals in his two games played, and he did not play 90 minutes in both. The first goal was scored against Arsenal, and the second was scored in the first minutes of the game against Sheffield United. Will he appear tomorrow against Manchester United?

1:51 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from Manchester United: Andre Onana

The 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper recently arrived at Manchester United started the season in a very good way. Obviously Manchester United have already lost one game and won one game, but in both games he has made a total of 11 saves, being one of the best players in the whole team in both games. Will he show up tomorrow to save the Red Devils again?

1:46 AM2 hours ago

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live and online?

The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Peacock, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
1:41 AM2 hours ago

Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia:10:00 am
Brasil: 11:00 am

Chile:9:00 am

Colombia:8:00 am
Ecuador:8:00 am

USA. (ET): 10:00 am

Spain: 15:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Peru: 8:00 am

Uruguay:10:00 am

Venezuela: 9:00 am
 

1:36 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Danilo, Orel Mangala, Neco Williams; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White
1:31 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Manchester United

Andre Onana; Luke Shaw, Rafael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan Bissaka; Mason Mount Caemiro; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Marcus Rahsford
1:26 AM2 hours ago

Nottingham come from a good win

Welshman Steve Cooper's team started the season in a decent way, with a defeat on the first day and a victory on the second. On matchday one they faced the second place from the last Premier League Arsenal and were defeated 2-1 with goals from Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah and Taiwo Awoniyi.

On the second matchday they managed to get up and faced the newly promoted Sheffield United and achieved a 2-1 victory with goals from Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood and Gustavo Hamer. Can Nottingham get their second straight win tomorrow?

1:21 AM2 hours ago

Manchester United come from a bad loss!

Like last season, Manchester United started this season inefficiently; They began by winning 1-0 against Wolverhampton, but wolves managed to split the defense of the Red Devils in two, but Ten Haag's team achieved victory with great luck. Last matchday they faced Tottenham, and they were destroyed, since Ange Postecoglu's team knew how to dominate the match and beat Manchester United 2-0 with goals from Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal from Lisandro Martínez. Will the Red Devils be able to get up and win tomorrow against Nottingham Forest?
1:16 AM2 hours ago

Where will the match be?

Old Trafford, located in Manchester, England, will be the venue for this duel between two teams that are looking to get off to a good start in the Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 76,000 fans.

 

Old Trafford, also known as the "Theater of Dreams", is one of the most recognized stadiums in the world, and it is also one of the oldest stadiums in all of England, since it was opened on February 19, 1910.

 

It has hosted important competitions around the world, such as the 2012 Olympic Games: 6 matches were played in the group stage, a quarterfinal match, and a semifinal. It also hosted two women's Olympic Games matches; a group stage match and a semi-final.

1:11 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest corresponding to matchday 3 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place in Old Trafford. It will start at 8:00 am


 

