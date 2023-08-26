Sevilla vs Girona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Girona: Artem Dovbyk
Player to watch from Sevilla: Youseff En-Neysri
Last XI from Girona
Last XI from Sevilla
Girona come from a great win!
The first matchday they played Real Sociedad and drew 1-1 with goals from Takefusa Kubo and Artem Dovbyk. In the second matchday they played Getafe and they destroyed them 3-0 with a brace from the Uruguayan striker Christian Stuani and a goal from Yangel Herrera. If they keep this form tomorrow against Sevilla they could probably win or draw. Can they do it?
Sevilla come from a cardiac loss
Where will the match be?
This stadium is relatively well known in Spanish football, as well as in football in general. In addition, it has hosted recognized competitions such as the World Cup, European Cups, among other things. For example, it hosted two matches in the 1982 World Cup; Brazil 2-1 Soviet Union and West Germany 3-3 France (5-4 on penalties). It also hosted the UEFA Champions League final between Steua Bucuresti and Barcelona. (The Romanian team took the victory winning on penalties 2-0)
