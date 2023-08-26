Sevilla vs Girona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Photo: Sport

Player to watch from Girona: Artem Dovbyk

The Ukrainian striker recently arrived in Girona, and arrived to be the substitute of Valentin Castellanos since he left to Marseille and he could be a good substitute, since in his first match he entered the pitch in the 64th minute and 8 minutes later he scored his first goal to open his tally in LaLiga. He could also have a good partnership with his Ukrainian teammate Viktor Tsygankov. Will he appear tomorrow vs Sevilla?

Player to watch from Sevilla: Youseff En-Neysri

The 26 year old striker from Marruecos started the season in a decent way, scoring one goal in the first matchday against Valencia, but the goal was only for the tally, since they lost the match. But watch out with the ginormous striker, since he could be very dangerous against any team, since he has proved it in other seasons. His best season was the 20/21, and he scored 18 goals in 38 games. Could he return to his prime and start scoring many goals again?

 

When and where to watch Sevilla vs Girona live and online?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow

Argentina: 4:30 pm

Bolivia: 3:30 pm

Brazil: 4:30 pm

Chile: 2:30 pm

Colombia: 1:30 pm

Ecuador: 1:30 pm

USA (ET): 3:30 pm

Spain: 8:30 pm

Mexico: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 3:30 pm

Peru: 1:30 pm

Uruguay:3:30 pm

Venezuela:1:30 pm

Last XI from Girona

Paulo Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, David Lopez, Daley Blind, Miguel Gutierrez; Aleix Garcia; Viktor Tsygankov, Yangel Herrera, Ivan Martin, Savio; Christian Stuani
Last XI from Sevilla

Marko Dmitrovic; Marcos Acuna, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan; Erik Lamela, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssef En-Neysri
Girona come from a great win!

Michel's team started the season in a really good form, since in the two matches they have played, they have drawn one against Real Sociedad and won one against Getafe

 

The first matchday they played Real Sociedad and drew 1-1 with goals from Takefusa Kubo and Artem Dovbyk. In the second matchday they played Getafe and they destroyed them 3-0 with a brace from the Uruguayan striker Christian Stuani and a goal from Yangel Herrera. If they keep this form tomorrow against Sevilla they could probably win or draw. Can they do it?

Sevilla come from a cardiac loss

Jose Luis Mendilibar's team started in a catastrophic way the season, since they loss in the first matchday against Valencia, who were struggling last season, but they got the victory against Sevilla 1-2 with goals from Mouctar Diakhaby, Youssef En-Neysri and the winning goal from Valencia was from Javi Guerra. Last matchday they lost to a recently promoted team Alaves 4-3 with a brace from Kike García, a goal from Luis Rioja and from Ruben Duarte. For Sevilla Abdelkabir Abqar scored an own goal, Erik Lamela scored and also Rafa Mir. Can Sevilla win tomorrow their first points?
Where will the match be?

The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, located in Seville, Spain, will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue this season and try and achieve top table. This stadium has a capacity for 43,883 fans.

This stadium is relatively well known in Spanish football, as well as in football in general. In addition, it has hosted recognized competitions such as the World Cup, European Cups, among other things. For example, it hosted two matches in the 1982 World Cup; Brazil 2-1 Soviet Union and West Germany 3-3 France (5-4 on penalties). It also hosted the UEFA Champions League final between Steua Bucuresti and Barcelona. (The Romanian team took the victory winning on penalties 2-0)

