Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Arsenal vs Fulham live on Premier League match day 3.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Arsenal vs Fulham live on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Premier League season, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 PM21 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online live in Premier League match day 3

Arsenal vs Fulham will not be broadcast on television.
Arsenal vs Fulham will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 PM26 minutes ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of this match will be the English referee Paul Tierney, who will have the task with his experience to bring this match to a good end and manage it in the best way, a match that promises to have many frictions with two teams that fight hard for the ball, this will be the referee who will be the referee in the match day 3 of the Premier League.

9:45 PM31 minutes ago

What time is Arsenal vs Fulham match day 3 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Arsenal vs Fulham match on 26 August 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Brazil: 10:00 am

Chile: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 19:00 

Nigeria: 19:00

South Africa: 19:00

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours

Italy ET: 17:00 hours

France ET: 17:00 hours

Belgium ET: 17:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours

9:40 PM36 minutes ago

Last Lineup Fulham

Esta es la última alineación de Fulham:
17th Bernd Leno, 2nd Kenny Tete, 31st Issa Diop, 3rd Calvin Bassey, 33rd Antonee Robinson, 28th Sasa Lukic, 6th Harrison Reed, 20th William Da Silva , 14th Bobby Reid, 8th Harry Wilson, 7th Raul Jimenez. DT: Marco Silva
9:35 PM41 minutes ago

Latest Arsenal line-up

Esta es la ultima alineación del Arsenal:

1.Aaron Ramsdale, 2.William Saliba, 4.Ben White, 5.Thomas Partey, 18.Takehiro Tomiyasu, 41.Declan Rice, 8.Martin Odegaard, 29.Kai Havertz, 11.Gabriel Martinelli, 14.Eddie Nketiah, 7.Bukayo Saka. DT: Mikel Arteta.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Absences

For this match both teams will have absentees due to expulsion, Arsenal will be without defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Fulham will be without their central defender Tim Ream, these are the two absentees for this match, both due to indiscipline in the previous match, undoubtedly very important absentees.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Background

The record leans towards Arsenal as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for the Gunners, 4 draws and one win for Fulham, so tomorrow Arsenal will be favourites to take the three points and remain at the top of the table in English football.
9:20 PMan hour ago

How is Fulham coming along?

For its part Fulham comes from losing 3-0 against Brentford, a game where they were widely outplayed and failed to get close on the scoreboard, they have a very irregular start being in 14th position with 3 points and with a record of one game won and one game lost, They will face a tough opponent as Arsenal and as a visitor, with the only goal of rescuing a point and above all to see again the performance of the striker Raul Jimenez, in this way the two teams arrive at this meeting that promises to be one of the best, full of intensity, goals and emotions.
9:15 PMan hour ago

How does Arsenal arrive?

Arsenal comes from defeating Crystal Palace 1-0, a game where despite being a man down due to expulsion, they managed to pull out all three points in this match, to place themselves in 3rd position with 6 points and unbeaten in the Premier League, they will look to continue the good run against Fulham, a team that has not had a good start and above all take advantage of playing at home and with their people, in a very good start for the Gunners, this way Arsenal arrives to the 3rd match day of this season in England.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Arsenal vs Fulham live stream, match day 3 of the Premier League season 2023-24. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium at 08:00.
VAVEL Logo