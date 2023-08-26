Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Gil Vicente vs Benfica match live?
What time is Gil Vicente vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4:30 pm: RTPi
Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:30 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 8:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
I always try to be very honest in my opinion about players and games. Obviously it wasn't a top performance [in the Boavista game] and whether you're a goalkeeper, a midfielder or a striker, it's not a problem to talk about it. I didn't criticize the person, and I only criticize the behavior on the field, either by the team or when I'm asked about moments of the game in the press conferences. We can talk about it, and it's normal. It's normal for players. I also do it internally, with the team, when we analyze the games. We're at Benfica, it's professional football, the players know that if they want to play, they have to be at their best. We won the Championship last season, but that doesn't give us an advantage this season. We have to start over, win games and show again at the end of the season that we are the best team. It's my attitude, my style of working with players. I'm always honest when things are going well and I'm just as honest when there are improvements to be made.
We are a week away from the transfer window closing. It's a very complicated time, there are a lot of rumours. Some players play less and think that they can leave, that they can play more. There are players who receive big offers, their agents may also want them to leave, because that way they make money... It's always like that in these periods, but my job, as a coach, is to be completely focused on what we have to do, which is win tomorrow's game [Saturday]. Benfica is the most important. I have 22 players available, plus goalkeepers. It's good, but it's the bare minimum. We can't lose more players. At this point, I'm happy with the options I have, but of course, some tweaks could happen. There are no guarantees, as there were no guarantees that Gonçalo Ramos would stay at Benfica".
Speak up, Vítor Campelos!
Any goalkeeper in Benfica's squad has the quality to play and it's at times like these that they want to show themselves.
It's a game with a high degree of difficulty, but we've been working hard every day to be prepared and to get better and better. We're rebuilding a team, but we're confident that we can have a good game and that we can demonstrate the quality we have in our squad."
