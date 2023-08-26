Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Benfica

2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Gil Vicente vs Benfica match live?

If you want to watch the game Gil Vicente vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: RTPi

If you want to directly stream it: RTPi

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Gil Vicente vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Gil Vicente vs Benfica of 26th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4:30 pm: RTPi

Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2:30  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:30 pm ET: RTPi

Spain 8:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"We recently played with Gil Vicente, a very important game that we won [0-2, in 2022/23]. The opposing team has changed in many ways, the coach has changed, there are several new players. They play differently. In these first two managed to score goals, especially against Portimonense, at home [5-0]. They were unlucky in the last game, against Vitória [2-1], but they played well. They are in good shape and I expect a difficult game, as they are all away games in Portugal. We will have very strong support from our fans, just like last time, and what we want is to continue playing good football and winning games, as we did in the last one at home, where we played a lot well, with a great mentality, that's what we'll need against Gil Vicente.

I always try to be very honest in my opinion about players and games. Obviously it wasn't a top performance [in the Boavista game] and whether you're a goalkeeper, a midfielder or a striker, it's not a problem to talk about it. I didn't criticize the person, and I only criticize the behavior on the field, either by the team or when I'm asked about moments of the game in the press conferences. We can talk about it, and it's normal. It's normal for players. I also do it internally, with the team, when we analyze the games. We're at Benfica, it's professional football, the players know that if they want to play, they have to be at their best. We won the Championship last season, but that doesn't give us an advantage this season. We have to start over, win games and show again at the end of the season that we are the best team. It's my attitude, my style of working with players. I'm always honest when things are going well and I'm just as honest when there are improvements to be made.

We are a week away from the transfer window closing. It's a very complicated time, there are a lot of rumours. Some players play less and think that they can leave, that they can play more. There are players who receive big offers, their agents may also want them to leave, because that way they make money... It's always like that in these periods, but my job, as a coach, is to be completely focused on what we have to do, which is win tomorrow's game [Saturday]. Benfica is the most important. I have 22 players available, plus goalkeepers. It's good, but it's the bare minimum. We can't lose more players. At this point, I'm happy with the options I have, but of course, some tweaks could happen. There are no guarantees, as there were no guarantees that Gonçalo Ramos would stay at Benfica".

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Vítor Campelos!

"Only Gil Vicente at their best can match Benfica and win the three points. Benfica are always strong, no matter what time of the season it is and that's what we're going to expect.

Any goalkeeper in Benfica's squad has the quality to play and it's at times like these that they want to show themselves. 

It's a game with a high degree of difficulty, but we've been working hard every day to be prepared and to get better and better. We're rebuilding a team, but we're confident that we can have a good game and that we can demonstrate the quality we have in our squad."

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Classification

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Eagles

Benfica went the other way. They lost 3-2 to Boavista and picked up their first win of the season against Estrela Amadora, 2-0. The Eagles are in 11th place with three points.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Gilistas

Gil Vicente made a classy start to the competition with a 5-0 thrashing of Portimonense, only to fall 2-1 to Vitória de Guimarães. The Gilistas are in eighth place with three points.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Gil Vicente vs Benfica live this Saturday (26), at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos at 3:20 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Gil Vicente vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
