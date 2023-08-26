Granada vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: Mallorca

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:01 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Granada vs Mallorca live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Granada vs Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Los Cármenes. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
1:56 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Granada vs Mallorca online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Granada vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:51 AM2 hours ago

What time is Celta vs Real Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Celta vs Real Madrid match on August 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 09:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Japan: 1:30 p.m.

India: 9:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.

South Africa: 1:30 a.m.

Australia: 01:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:30 hours

1:46 AM2 hours ago

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "I think we are all on the same line. It's reprehensible behavior (Rubiales' kiss to player Jennifer Hermoso) by all accounts. What makes you sadder is that this news is above the real news: that (the girls) are world champions".

"They got four and it's hard to get up after that in a World Cup, and I've been to four World Cups. The Spanish girls are world champions and it turns out that we have to be talking about something else. The poor girls have no front pages, no kickoffs in the matches, no applause from the fans in the stadiums. They are asked about that fact and not about the world title and that's what disturbs me".

1:41 AM2 hours ago

Mallorca's last lineup

Rajković; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Jaume Costa; Mascarell, Morlanes, Dani Rodríguez; Amath, Muriqi.
1:36 AM2 hours ago

Last Granada lineup.

André Ferreira; Ricard Sánchez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Sergio Ruiz, Gumbau, Melendo; José Callejón, Bryan Zaragoza, Uzuni.
1:31 AM2 hours ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives after losing to Villarreal by the minimum, the squad directed by Aguirre will go with everything to add a victory.

1:26 AM2 hours ago

How does Granada arrive?

Granada arrives to this match after losing against Rayo Vallecano by two goals to zero, the local team will be looking for three points in this home match.

1:21 AM2 hours ago

Granada vs Mallorca will be played at Los Cármenes Stadium.

Granada vs Mallorca will be played at Estadio Los Cármenes, located in Pontevedra, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
1:16 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Granada vs Mallorca live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of LaLiga. The match will take place at Estadio Los Cármenes, at 1:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo