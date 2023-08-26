Granada vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Granada vs Mallorca live on TV
Where and how to watch Granada vs Mallorca online and live stream
Granada vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Celta vs Real Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 09:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 9:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.
South Africa: 1:30 a.m.
Australia: 01:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:30 hours
Mallorca Statements
"They got four and it's hard to get up after that in a World Cup, and I've been to four World Cups. The Spanish girls are world champions and it turns out that we have to be talking about something else. The poor girls have no front pages, no kickoffs in the matches, no applause from the fans in the stadiums. They are asked about that fact and not about the world title and that's what disturbs me".
Mallorca's last lineup
Last Granada lineup.
How does Mallorca arrive?
How does Granada arrive?