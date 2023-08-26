PSG vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow PSG vs Lens live from Ligue 1 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for PSG vs Lens live for Matchday 3 of Ligue 1 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information coming from the Parc des Princes. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Lens online and live in Ligue 1 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the PSG vs Lens match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Kylian Mbappé, a must see player!
The PSG striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new season in Ligue 1 after a good last season, in which he was one of the team's top scorers. In that season, Mbappé contributed 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does PSG get here?
Paris Saint-Germain starts its season looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and to have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi stand out, but the board has been able to react on time and have replaced these casualties with great players, Ousmane Dembelé, Lucas Hernández, Marco Asensio arrived and Manuel Ugarte. PSG will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in first place in Ligue 1 becoming the champion. The French failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich, later, they fell in the round of 16 of the French Cup to Marseille, considering the international season a failure. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and to be able to fight for a place among the best in the Champions League. At the moment the team is in the eleventh position of Ligue 1 with 2 points after 0 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses.
Florian Sotoca, a must see player!
The Lens striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he managed to be the team's top assister. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Lens forward and be able to show a better level than last season. He currently marches with 1 goal in 2 games played.
How does Lens arrive?
Lens continues its Ligue 1 season, ranking in the fourteenth position with 1 point, after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The team has some interesting names such as Florian Sotoca, Devier Machado, Facundo Medina, Angelo Fulgini, Brice Samba and Kevin Danso to fight to have a good year and try to fight at the top of Ligue 1. They will try to take advantage of the I play with PSG to continue advancing in Ligue 1 and surprise the tournament by scoring points on one of the most difficult pitches in France. The Lens team is going through a bad moment, adding defeats in its last 2 games to gradually move away from the top of Ligue 1. One of the most important factors in this is the team's lack of goals, which has not achieved more than two goals in two games.
Where's the game?
The Parc des Princes located in the city of Paris will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 48,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSG vs Lens match, corresponding to the matchday 2 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Parc des Princes, at 3:00 p.m.