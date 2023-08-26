Southampton vs QPR: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Probable QPR
QPR's probable team for the match is: Begovic, Kakay, Cook and Fox; Smyth, Colback, Field and Paal; Willock, Armstrong and Chair.
Probable Southampton
Southampton's probable team for the match is: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens and Manning; S. Armstrong, Charles and A. Armstrong; Tella, Che Adams and Edozie.
Transfer window
Southampton brought in Holgate, Fraser, Downes, Lumley, Charles, Manning, Stephens and Tella for this season, while Lavia, Payne, Ward-Prowse, Livramento, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Elyonousi, Diallo, Orsic and Nlundulu left. On the Queens Park Rangers side, the arrivals were Magorn, Cook, McKenna, Colback, Fox, Walsh, Kelman, Begovic, Larkeche, Smyth and Richards, while the departures were Gubbins, Balogun, Dieng, Dickie and Masterson.
One injuried
On the Southampton side, Smallbone is out injured, while QPR will have no absentees.
Championship
Southampton are fifth in the Championship with seven points, while QPR are 17th with just three points.
Last Matches: QPR
QPR, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their last games. The win came on Saturday (12), 2-1 away to Cardiff, with goals from Armstrong and Paal, while Ugbo netted. On Wednesday (16), at home, the defeat came to Norwich, 1-0, in the English League Cup, with a goal from Rowe. And on Saturday (19), again at home, the defeat was 1-0 to Ipswich Town, with a goal from Chaplin.
Last Matches: Southampton
Southampton come into the match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. On August 8, away from home in the League Cup, they lost 3-1 to Gillingham, with goals from Nadesan and McKenzie (2), while Alcaraz netted. On Saturday (12), at home, the draw was 4-4 with Norwich, with goals from Bednarek, Armstrong (2) and Adams, while Sargent, Gabriel Sara, Rowe and Fassnacht scored for Norwich. And on Saturday (19), away from home, the victory came over Plymouth Argyle, 2-1, with Tella opening the scoring, Hardie equalizing and Che Adams scoring the winning goal.
