Southampton vs QPR: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship
Image: Southampton

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:36 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers match.
12:31 AMan hour ago

How to watch Southampton vs Queens Park RangersLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:26 AMan hour ago

Probable QPR

QPR's probable team for the match is: Begovic, Kakay, Cook and Fox; Smyth, Colback, Field and Paal; Willock, Armstrong and Chair.
12:21 AMan hour ago

Probable Southampton

Southampton's probable team for the match is: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens and Manning; S. Armstrong, Charles and A. Armstrong; Tella, Che Adams and Edozie.
12:16 AM2 hours ago

Transfer window

Southampton brought in Holgate, Fraser, Downes, Lumley, Charles, Manning, Stephens and Tella for this season, while Lavia, Payne, Ward-Prowse, Livramento, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Elyonousi, Diallo, Orsic and Nlundulu left. On the Queens Park Rangers side, the arrivals were Magorn, Cook, McKenna, Colback, Fox, Walsh, Kelman, Begovic, Larkeche, Smyth and Richards, while the departures were Gubbins, Balogun, Dieng, Dickie and Masterson.
12:11 AM2 hours ago

One injuried

On the Southampton side, Smallbone is out injured, while QPR will have no absentees.
12:06 AM2 hours ago

Championship

Southampton are fifth in the Championship with seven points, while QPR are 17th with just three points.
12:01 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: QPR

QPR, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their last games. The win came on Saturday (12), 2-1 away to Cardiff, with goals from Armstrong and Paal, while Ugbo netted. On Wednesday (16), at home, the defeat came to Norwich, 1-0, in the English League Cup, with a goal from Rowe. And on Saturday (19), again at home, the defeat was 1-0 to Ipswich Town, with a goal from Chaplin.
11:56 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Southampton

Southampton come into the match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. On August 8, away from home in the League Cup, they lost 3-1 to Gillingham, with goals from Nadesan and McKenzie (2), while Alcaraz netted. On Saturday (12), at home, the draw was 4-4 with Norwich, with goals from Bednarek, Armstrong (2) and Adams, while Sargent, Gabriel Sara, Rowe and Fassnacht scored for Norwich. And on Saturday (19), away from home, the victory came over Plymouth Argyle, 2-1, with Tella opening the scoring, Hardie equalizing and Che Adams scoring the winning goal.
11:51 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo