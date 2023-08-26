Everton vs Wolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League
Image: Everton

12:45 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Everton vs WolverhamptonLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Wolverhampton match.
12:40 AMan hour ago

How to watch Everton vs WolverhamptonLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Everton vs Wolverhampton live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:35 AMan hour ago

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the match, with Marc Perr and Steve Meredith as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Graham Scott, with Wade Smith as assistant.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's probable team for the match is: José Sá, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman and Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, João Gomes, Lemina and Pedro Neto; Matheus Cunha and Hwang.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Probable Everton

Everton's probable team for the match is: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski and Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucouré, Onana and Danjuma; Maupay.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Transfer window

In this transfer window Everton brought in Harrison, Chermiti, Dobbin, Cannon, André Gomes, Branthwaite, Danjuma, Dele Alli and Ashley Young, as well as having Holgate, Davies, Levan, Mina, Twonsend, Begovic, Simms, Nkounkou and Moise Kean leave. On the Wolverhampton side, the arrivals were Boubacar Traoré, Fábio Silva, Matheus Cunha and King, while the departures were: João Moutinho, Adama Traoré, Cundle, Tipton, Sarkic, Lembikisa, Giles, Jiménez, Chiquinho, Jana Hoever, Moulden, Sanderson, Kawabe, Lonwijk, Coady, Corbeanu, Collins and Rúben Neves.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Premier League

With the two defeats, both Everton and Wolverhampton have no points in the Premier League so far, sitting in 19th and 18th place respectively. Along with them, still without points, are Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton also arrive with two defeats in their two official matches. The first, on Monday (14), was 1-0 away to Manchester United, with a goal from Varane. And on Saturday (19), at home, the new defeat was 4-1 to Brighton, with goals from Mitoma, Estupiñán and March (2), while Hee-chan netted.
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Everton

Everton have already played two official matches this season. On Saturday (12), at home, they lost 1-0 to Fulham, with a goal from Decordova-Reid. And on Sunday (20), they lost 4-0 away to Aston Villa, with McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bailey and Durán scoring.
12:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Everton vs Wolverhampton Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

