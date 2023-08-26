Everton vs Wolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Everton vs WolverhamptonLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Wolverhampton match.
How to watch Everton vs WolverhamptonLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Everton vs Wolverhampton live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Craig Pawson will be the referee for the match, with Marc Perr and Steve Meredith as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Graham Scott, with Wade Smith as assistant.
Probable Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton's probable team for the match is: José Sá, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman and Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, João Gomes, Lemina and Pedro Neto; Matheus Cunha and Hwang.
Full of praise for Hee Chan Hwang ahead of #EVEWOL.— Wolves (@Wolves) August 25, 2023
Probable Everton
Everton's probable team for the match is: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski and Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucouré, Onana and Danjuma; Maupay.
Working towards Wolves 💪#EVEWOL— Everton (@Everton) August 25, 2023
Transfer window
In this transfer window Everton brought in Harrison, Chermiti, Dobbin, Cannon, André Gomes, Branthwaite, Danjuma, Dele Alli and Ashley Young, as well as having Holgate, Davies, Levan, Mina, Twonsend, Begovic, Simms, Nkounkou and Moise Kean leave. On the Wolverhampton side, the arrivals were Boubacar Traoré, Fábio Silva, Matheus Cunha and King, while the departures were: João Moutinho, Adama Traoré, Cundle, Tipton, Sarkic, Lembikisa, Giles, Jiménez, Chiquinho, Jana Hoever, Moulden, Sanderson, Kawabe, Lonwijk, Coady, Corbeanu, Collins and Rúben Neves.
Premier League
With the two defeats, both Everton and Wolverhampton have no points in the Premier League so far, sitting in 19th and 18th place respectively. Along with them, still without points, are Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.
Last Matches: Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton also arrive with two defeats in their two official matches. The first, on Monday (14), was 1-0 away to Manchester United, with a goal from Varane. And on Saturday (19), at home, the new defeat was 4-1 to Brighton, with goals from Mitoma, Estupiñán and March (2), while Hee-chan netted.
Last Matches: Everton
Everton have already played two official matches this season. On Saturday (12), at home, they lost 1-0 to Fulham, with a goal from Decordova-Reid. And on Sunday (20), they lost 4-0 away to Aston Villa, with McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bailey and Durán scoring.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Everton vs Wolverhampton Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.