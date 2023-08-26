Hellas Verona vs Roma: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Daniele Doveri will be the referee for the match, with Marco Bresmes and Dario Garzelli as assistants. The VAR will be led by Luigi Nasca, with Giacomo Paganessi as assistant.
Probable Roma
Roma's probable team for the match is: Rui Particio, Mancini, Smalling and Llorente; Cristante, Kristensen, Spinazzola, Pellegrini and Aouar; Belotti and Dybala.
Probable Verona
Verona's probable line-up for the match is: Montipo, Coppola, Magnani and Dawidowicz; Faraoni, Hongla, Duda and Doig; Ngonge, Mboula and Bonazzoli.
Transfer window
For this season Verona brought in Serdar, Folorunsho, Beotius, Ruegg, Henry, Bonazzoli, Aponara, Terraciano, Mboula, Braaf, Duda and Kallon. There were plenty of exits, with: Cancellieri, Ceccherini, Lasagna, Bosilj, Depaoli, Praszelik, Veloso, Jocic, Pierobon, Zeefuij, Tameze, Caia, Gaich, Abildgaard, Cetin, Sulemana, Retsos, Simeone, Ilic and Pandur. Roma on the other side brought in Azmoun, Alessio, Renato Sanches, Paredes, Guerrero, Kirstensen, Llorente, N'Dicka and Aouar, while they had the departures of Faticanti, Matic, Ciervo, Ibañez, Camara, Villar, Cassano, Viña, Mastrantonio, Reynold, Shoumurodov, Baldi, Providence, Carles Pérez, Missori, Volpato, Kluivert and Tahirovic.
Injuries
Verona will be without Lazovic, Braaf and Henry, while Roma will be without Kumbulla, Abraham and Renato Sanches.
Serie A
Roma and Salernitana both picked up a point on the first matchday, leaving them in the group of teams that drew, along with Cagliari and Torino.
Last matches: Roma
In addition to five pre-season friendlies, Roma are coming into the season with one draw. The friendlies were a 1-1 draw with Braga, three wins, one 4-0 over Estrela Amadora, one 4-2 over Farense and one 2-1 over Partizani, as well as a 2-1 defeat to Toulouse. On Sunday (20), at home, the draw was 2-2 with Salernitana, with Belotti scoring twice, while Candreva scored twice for Salernitana.
Last Matches: Verona
Verona have made two starts this season. In the Coppa Italia, they won 3-1 at home to Ascoli, with goals from Mboula, Dawidowicz and Duric, while Francesco Forte netted. And on Saturday (19), away from home, the win was 1-0 against Empoli, with a goal from Bonazzoli.
