Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham on TV in real time?
Probable Tottenham:
Probable Bournemouth
Last season Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Spanish coach, Andoni Iraola, will be without injured or suspended players for the third round of the Premier League campaign and will be at full strength in search of the team's first win of the season.
Out of European competitions:
Tottenham:
Ange Postecoglou will have a few absentees for this game: midfielder Bentancur and winger Sessegnon are out injured and are once again in the medical department. Meanwhile, Bryan Gil is out of the club's plans and is on the sidelines pending contact from another team.
Bournemouth:
For this game, coach Andoni Iraola still has problems with absentees. Both right-backs Fredericks and Adam Smith are injured and will be replaced by Max Aarons. They are joined on the sidelines by midfielder Scott and forwards Ouattara and Tavernier
TIME AND PLACE!
Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham visit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their third Premier League match. With four points, Spurs are coming off the back of positive results under their new manager, while the Cherries, with just one point, will be looking to overcome an unconvincing start to the season.
The Bournemouth team has been struggling at the start of 2023-24. The arrival of Greek-Australian Ange Postecoglou seems to have given Tottenham a new lease of life. Even with the departure of legend Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the team is still going strong.
The ball rolls for Bournemouth v Tottenham at 7:30am at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Matchday 3 of the Premier League
Date: August 26, 2023
Time: 08:30
Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).