Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham on TV in real time?

Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Matchday 3 of the Premier League

Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 08:30

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Bournemouth vs Tottenham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bournemouth and Tottenham will kick off at 07:30 am ET at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, in the third round of the Premier League. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Tottenham:

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Christian Romero, Van de Ven e Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr e Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison e Son; Richarlison. 
Probable Bournemouth

Neto; Max Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi e Kerkez; Christie e Rothwell; Semenyo, Billing e Jaidon Anthony; Solanke.
Last season Bournemouth

Last season Bournemouth didn't have a good campaign, finishing in 15th place with 39 points, just five points above Leicester, who were relegated. In 38 games they lost 21, won 11 and drew six. In the current edition of the Premier League, the club is also in 15th place with one point.

Bournemouth's Spanish coach, Andoni Iraola, will be without injured or suspended players for the third round of the Premier League campaign and will be at full strength in search of the team's first win of the season.

Out of European competitions:

Last season the club didn't do well in the Premier League, Spurs finished eighth and missed out on a place in the Champions League or even the Europa League. In 38 matches, the Londoners scored 60 points, with 18 wins, 14 defeats and six draws.
Tottenham:

The arrival of Greek-Australian Ange Postecoglou seems to have given Tottenham a new lease of life. Even with the departure of legend Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the team is still going strong. In their opening game, against Brentford away from home, the Spurs pressed hard and came away with a draw in an even match. Then, in a big derby against Manchester United, a brilliant second half was rewarded with goals from Pape Sarr and Ben Davies, giving them a victory over their Mancunian rivals. Against Bournemouth, the dominance is great: in 13 meetings in history, there have been eight wins, two draws and three defeats.

Ange Postecoglou will have a few absentees for this game: midfielder Bentancur and winger Sessegnon are out injured and are once again in the medical department. Meanwhile, Bryan Gil is out of the club's plans and is on the sidelines pending contact from another team.

Foto: Tottenham
Foto: Tottenham

 

Bournemouth:

Bournemouth have had a tough time at the start of 2023-24. Their Premier League opener ended in a draw against West Ham, with Dominic Solanke finding the equalizer late on. In the next round, Andoni Iraola's side took the lead against Liverpool at Anfield Road through Semenyo, but goals from Díaz, Salah and Diogo Jota turned the game in the Reds' favor. Last season, the Cherries beat Tottenham 3-2 away from home, with Dango Ouattara scoring in the 50th minute.

For this game, coach Andoni Iraola still has problems with absentees. Both right-backs Fredericks and Adam Smith are injured and will be replaced by Max Aarons. They are joined on the sidelines by midfielder Scott and forwards Ouattara and Tavernier

TIME AND PLACE!

Welcome to the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Premier League time between two English teams: Tottenham on one side. On the other is Bournemouth. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
