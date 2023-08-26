Atlas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Atlas vs Toluca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Toluca match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Atlas vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Toluca of August 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM.
Argentina: 7:00 PM.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM.
Chile: 7:00 PM.
Colombia: 5:00 PM.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM.
Last lineup of Atlas
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Last lineup of Toluca
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Toluca Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Atlas. The player Juan Domínguez (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Next up is the player Jean Meneses (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of assist ability. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Atlas so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Toluca in the tournament
The Toluca soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in the twelfth position of the general table with 1 game won, 2 tied and 1 lost, getting 5 points. His goal this season is to finish in the top 6 places to get a ticket to the tournament postseason. Toluca's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 18, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Atlas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Toluca. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another very important game distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (#12), the Mexican goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Atlas in the tournament
Atlas had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in the eleventh position of the general table after 1 game won, 2 tied and 1 lost together with 5 points. Atlas seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 20, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against América at the Azteca Stadium and thus they achieved another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is located in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. It will host this match, it has a capacity of 56,713 spectators and is the home of Atlas FC. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960 and cost 68 million Mexican pesos.