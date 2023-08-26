AC Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the AC Milan vs Torino match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Torino of August 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Torino
These were the players who started the last game:
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perr Schuurs, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Mërgim Vojvoda, Raoul Bellanova, Antonio Sanabria, Yann Karamoh and Nikola Vlasic.
Last lineup of AC Milan
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Torino Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Torino's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against AC Milan. Paraguayan player Antonio Sanabria (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nikola Vlasic (#16) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal Saturday.
Torino in the tournament
Torino had a good start in the 2022-2023 season of Serie A, they are in the twelfth position of the general table after 0 games won, 1 drawn and 0 lost together with 1 point. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Torino's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 21, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Cagliari at the Olimpico Grande Torino and that way they got another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Torino. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another very important on-pitch distributor who is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important part of the team. . Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) well, they are in the fourth position of the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, getting 3 points. AC Milan seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 21, 2023, ending in a 2-0 victory against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC AC Milan of Serie A.