Brentford vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Brentford vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Crystal Palace match for the Premier League.
What time is the Brentford vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Crystal Palace of August 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brentford's latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade, and Bryan Mbeumo.
Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade, and Bryan Mbeumo.
Crystal Palace's latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew.
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew.
Crystal Palace Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Brentford. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Jordan Ayew (#9) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in the eleventh position of the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost, getting 3 points . His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Crystal Palace's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 21, ending in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Selhurst Park and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Crystal Palace. The Cameroonian player Bryan Mbeumo (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mark Flekken (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in fourth position in the general table after 1 game won, 1 drawn and 0 lost together with 4 points. Brentford seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 19, it resulted in a 3-1 win against Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium and in that way they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Gtech Community Stadium is located in the city of Brentford, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 17,250 spectators and is the home of Brentford FC in the Premier League. It was opened on 1 September 2020 and cost £71 million.