Brighton vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

Follow here Brighton vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brighton vs West Ham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Brighton vs West Ham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs West Ham of August 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC Sports App and UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
West Ham United latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Brighton & Hove Albion latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, James Milner, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Brighton. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
West Ham United in the tournament
West Ham had a good start in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 1 game won, 1 drawn and 0 lost together with 4 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. West Ham's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 20, it resulted in a 3-1 win against Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium and in that way they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Brighton & Hove Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against West Ham. English player Solly March (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Pervis Estupiñán (#30) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Jason Steele (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his stature allows him to be a stopper for any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Brighton & Hove Albion in the tournament
The Brighton soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in the first position of the general table with 2 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost, getting 6 points. Brighton seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 19, ending in a 4-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium and thus they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Amex Stadium is located in the city of Brighton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,750 spectators and is the home of Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on July 16, 2011 and cost £93 million.