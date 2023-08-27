America vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Leon
Angel Mena, forward. Ecuadorian player, 35 years old, already has extensive experience in Liga MX, this player stood out since his arrival with Cruz Azul for his great technical quality, in Leon he has tired to provide goals and assists, continue at a high level is important for the institution and the player, in this tournament he accumulates 1 goal and is expected even more.
Watch out for this player from America
Julian Quiñones, forward. One of the best strikers in Liga MX, after being two-time champion with Atlas, arrives this tournament to improve the Azulcrema team's offense, since his arrival he has been noticed and it is a matter of time before he starts fighting for the scoring title, he currently has 2 goals and 2 assists in 3 games played.
Last alignment of Leon
Cota, Tesillo, Frias, Barreiro, Hernandez, Ambriz, Romero, Moreno, Alvarado, Viñas, Mena.
America's latest lineup
Malagon, Alvarez, Reyes, Lara, Reyes, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Zendejas, Valdes, Rodriguez, Quiñones.
Background
America 2-2 Leon
Leon 3-2 America
America 2-0 Leon
Leon 1-1 America
America 2-1 Leon
Leon 3-2 America
America 2-0 Leon
Leon 1-1 America
America 2-1 Leon
Arbitration quartet
Central: Oscar Macias. Assistants: Michel Espinoza and Rodrigo Sansores. Fourth Official: Maximiliano Quintero.
Leon wants to claim
Club Leon has a great responsibility to represent CONCACAF in the next Club World Cup, in order to have a great performance, the club needed to improve the squad and so it did, for the Apertura 2023 Club Leon has a very solid base that could easily fight for the title, but already in action the team has fallen short in the results, The most surprising defeat was undoubtedly against Atletico San Luis on the last matchday played, that defeat is a wake-up call, as something is not quite right within the team, facing America at the Azteca is always motivating and that is why they must go out and look for a victory this Saturday.
America regains confidence
The demands of Club America are always the highest, for them not winning the league title is always a great failure, however, it seems that in recent years they have forgotten that, the club has not been champion for a long time, last tournament it seemed that it would be their great opportunity with Ortiz leading from the bench, it was their fierce rival who was in charge of ending the dream of America, Chivas in a great comeback left them out in the semifinals and Ortiz announced his departure from the club in a press conference. America took a long time to find the ideal coach and in the end Jardine was the one in charge of leading the team to glory, after a weak start to the tournament, the team was already being questioned, but the recent victory against Necaxa gave the team confidence and now they will have to go out and look for the victory against a dangerous Leon.
Duel of great teams
Match Day 6 is already underway and will undoubtedly be one of the best of the tournament, the quality of duels will be significant, among the star duels is America vs Leon, two of the best teams in Liga MX, their style of play suggests that the duel will be back and forth in both areas, a point separates them in the table in which they occupy the 6th and 7th position, the winner will be approaching the first places, which have complicated duels.