Santos Laguna vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AM37 minutes ago

Tune in here Santos Laguna vs Chivas Live Score in Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Chivas match for the Liga MX on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Santos Laguna vs Chivas match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Santos Laguna vs Chivas of August 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 5:05 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7 and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 11:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed

10:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Santos Laguna vs Chivas

The Rebaño Sagrado has dominated the series in the last five games with a record of three wins and two draws.

Chivas 2-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2023

Santos Laguna 1-1 Chivas, Apertura 2022

Santos Laguna 1-3 Chivas, Friendly match 2022

Chivas 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022

Santos Laguna 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021

10:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Chivas

He was in the Mexican National Team's Gold Cup winning squad and last Tuesday scored a goal in the win against Xolos, making Roberto Alvarado the player to watch for tonight's game.
Foto: ESPN
Image: ESPN
10:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Santos Laguna

Despite some departures, Harold Preciado continues to be one of the outstanding elements in the attacking front and last Sunday against Cruz Azul he collaborated with a brace for the tie, so he will be looking to continue his goal-scoring streak.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 4 Antonio Briseño, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 13 Jesús Orozco, 2 Alan Mozo, 5 Víctor Guzmán, 28 Fernando Gonzalez, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 14 Ricardo Marín, 10 Alexis Vega, 25 Roberto Alvarado.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Santos Laguna

25 Gibrán Lajud, 21 Dória, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 3 Ismael Govea, 10 Juan Brunetta, 18 Pedro Aquino, 6 Alan Cervantes, 7 Harold Preciado, 11 Duván Vergara, 31 Emerson Rodríguez
10:25 AMan hour ago

He does not want Isaac Brizuela to leave

Technical director Veljko Paunovic expressed that he does not want Isaac Brizuela to leave the club, but the board has asked him for several names that could leave the squad in the coming hours.

"There is no problem with Cone. We have 24 eligible players, so we have to make decisions regarding call-ups. We are very evenly matched in the level of people we have to give reinforcement to the team from the bench and we are looking to optimize this. It is very difficult. Yesterday was my birthday and I have to give a list and leave three out, more so with a guy like Cone, who is a phenomenon; he is a great professional and has been doing well."

10:20 AMan hour ago

Chivas: keeping the undefeated record

Despite their passage through the Leagues Cup, which was a complete failure, in the local tournament they remain impeccable with four wins and a tie, they have just won at home by the minimum difference against Xolos de Tijuana with a goal by Roberto Alvarado and will be looking to continue adding points to keep their position at the top of the Mexican championship.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Santos Laguna: back to winning ways

Santos Laguna has not been able to have a good start to the season, winning only one game and that was against bottom-placed Puebla, so Pablo Repetto's team has the urgent need to do things well in order to move up the table.
10:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Santos Laguna vs Chivas match will be played at the TSM Corona, in Torreon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:05 pm ET.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo