Santos Laguna vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tune in here Santos Laguna vs Chivas Live Score in Liga MX
What time is Santos Laguna vs Chivas match for Liga MX?
Argentina: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 5:05 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7 and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 11:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM transmission to be confirmed
Last games Santos Laguna vs Chivas
Chivas 2-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2023
Santos Laguna 1-1 Chivas, Apertura 2022
Santos Laguna 1-3 Chivas, Friendly match 2022
Chivas 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022
Santos Laguna 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021
Key player Chivas
Key player Santos Laguna
Last lineup Chivas
Last lineup Santos Laguna
He does not want Isaac Brizuela to leave
"There is no problem with Cone. We have 24 eligible players, so we have to make decisions regarding call-ups. We are very evenly matched in the level of people we have to give reinforcement to the team from the bench and we are looking to optimize this. It is very difficult. Yesterday was my birthday and I have to give a list and leave three out, more so with a guy like Cone, who is a phenomenon; he is a great professional and has been doing well."