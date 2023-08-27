Lazio vs Genoa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Genoa
Martinez, Biraschi, Bani, Dragusin, Martin, Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup, Hefti, Albert, Retegui.
Last lineup Lazio
Provedel, Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic, Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Lazio vs Genoa will be Livio Marinelli; Marcello Rossi, first line; Salvatore Affatato, second line; Francesco Cosso, fourth assistant.
How does Genoa arrive?
The Genoa club, who were in Italy's second division (Serie B) finished the 2022-2023 season dreamy and achieved promotion to Serie A to be able to dispute one of the best leagues in the world. The Genoa finished last season in second place to get their ticket to the top division along with Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari, but they will have to take advantage of their home games to manage to stay in that category. Their most recent game was in their debut in Serie A with a match that ended in catastrophe for the Genoese after losing against Fiorentina 1-4 at home.
How does Lazio arrive?
The capital team, the Lazio, ended a great season by finishing in second place in Serie A and getting their place in the next edition of the Champions League. Now, the eagles want revenge and will seek to get the scudetto as well as get the best way to the Champions League in this new season. In their most recent match, it was their debut in this Serie A season where they faced Lecce and, after leading 1-0 for almost 90 minutes, in the last minutes of the match, Lecce came back against the Eagles handing them their first defeat of the tournament 2-1.
Matchday 2
All European competitions are back, and this afternoon, the second date of this season 2023-2024, of the Italian Serie A, where many Italian teams will want to start with the right foot in this competition. On this occasion, two teams, the Genoa and Lazio will face each other in their second match of the season. Will Genoa be able to win or will Lazio win?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico di Roma
The match between Lazio vs Genoa will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
