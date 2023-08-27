Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle vs Liverpool in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Newcastle vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Liverpool of August 27th, in several countries:
México: 09:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 horas
Chile: 12:30 horas
Colombia: 10:30 horas
Perú: 10:30 horas
EE.UU.: 11:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:30 horas
Uruguay: 12:30 horas
Paraguay: 11:30 horas
España: 18:30 horas
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live
The match will be broadcasted on Telemundo Deportes, SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be shown on nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedentes
Este será el encuentro número 183 entre ambas escuadras, por lo que querrán iniciar con todo este compromiso y salir adelante, además de sumar una victoria, dejando 49 victorias para el Newcastle, 44 empates y 90 del Liverpool.
Últimos 5 encuentros
En los últimos 5 encuentros entre estas dos escuadras, 0 victorias ha sido para Newcastle, mientras que los Reds se quedaron con 4 victorias y una balanza algo dispareja y poco favorable para los locales, pues solo tienen 1 empate en los últimos 5 encuentros.
Newcastle United 0 – 2 Liverpool, 18 de Feb., 2023, Premier League de Inglaterra
Liverpool 2 – 1 Newcastle United, 31 de Ago., 2022, Premier League de Inglaterra
Newcastle United 0 – 1 Liverpool, 30 de Abr., 2022, Premier League de Inglaterra
Liverpool 3 – 1 Newcastle United, 16 de Dic., 2021, Premier League de Inglaterra
Liverpool 1 – 1 Newcastle United, 24 de Abr., 2021, Premier League de Inglaterra
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The attacker of Colombia, Luis Diaz of 26 years has had a good performance, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, in the past played 17 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the English league and 0 assistance, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 2 games and scored two goals.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
The attacker of Sweden, Alexander Isak of 23 years has had a good performance, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, in the past played 22 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 2 games and scored two goals.
How are Newcastle coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Aston Villa, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester City 1 - 0 Newcastle United, Aug. 19, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 5 - 1 Aston Villa, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 4 - 0 Villarreal, Aug. 6, 2023, Friendly match
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Fiorentina, Aug. 5, 2023, friendly match
Newcastle United 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jul. 28, 2023, friendly match
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Volos NFC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liverpool 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth, Aug. 19, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool, Aug. 13, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 3 - 1 SV Darmstadt 98, Aug. 7, 2023, Friendly match
Liverpool 3 - 4 Bayern Munich, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendly match
Liverpool 4 - 0 Leicester City, Jul. 30, 2023, friendly match
