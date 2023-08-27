Bolivia vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bolivia vs Panama in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bolivia vs Panama match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Bolivia vs Panama match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Bolivia vs Panama of August 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 16:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how Bolivia vs Panama live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Bolivia vs Panama in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Bolivia vs Panama in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Bolivia
The attacker of Independiente del Valle, Marcelo Moreno, 36 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker will play his fourth match with his national team, scoring 1 goal and 0 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his national team to stay strong in, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Panama player
Anderlecht defender, Michael Murillo, 36 years old, has had a good performance, the defender will play his second game with his national team, scoring 2 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his national team to stay strong, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Bolivia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Saudi Arabia, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence and stay alive.
Bolívia 0 - 0 Chile, June 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Ecuador 1 - 0 Bolívia, June 17, 2023, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Bolívia, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Uzbekistan 1 - 0 Bolivia, Mar. 24, 2023, International Friendlies
Peru 1 - 0 Bolivia, Nov. 19, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Panama doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Qatar, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence and stay alive.
Mexico 1 - 0 Panama, Jul. 16, 2023, Gold Cup
USA 1 - 1 Panama, July 12, 2023, Gold Cup
Panama 4 - 0 Qatar, Jul. 8, 2023, Gold Cup
Panama 2 - 2 El Salvador, Jul. 4, 2023, Gold Cup
Martinique 1 - 2 Panama, Jun. 30, 2023, Gold Cup
