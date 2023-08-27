Feyenoord vs Almere City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023-24 Match
Photo: Feyenoord Twitter

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Feyenoord vs Almere City live in the Eredivisie 2023-24, as well as the latest information from the Feyenoord Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Almere City online and live Eredivisie 2023-24?

Key player - Almere City

The French striker Thomas Robinet, is the outstanding player in the visiting team, recently arrived in the team, but already reported with goals in the Eredivisie. 

This season, in two games played, he has scored one goal, which he got in the previous match against Fortuna Sittard. 

Key Player- Feyenoord

Mexican striker Santi Gimenez is the star of the Dutch team, his goals have thrilled the Feyenoord fans, who hope that despite the multiple offers that have been made for him, they will continue to count on his goals at home.

This season, in three games played, he has scored one goal, which he scored the previous day against Sparta. 

Refereeing team

Feyenoord vs. Almere City

Bas Nijhuis - Referee
Mario Diks - Assistant
Franca Overtoom - Assistant
Clay Ruperti - 4th official

Almere City seeks first point in the top flight

Almere City, the young club from the city of Almere is playing its first season in the top flight, in its two previous matches they received defeats, so they are looking for their first point in the first division at Feyenoord's home. 
Feyenoord to close the gap

The Rotterdam team comes from two draws at the start of the league, four points behind the leaders, so this home match against Almere could mean a significant rebound for the Eredivisie champion.
Matchday 3 of the Eredivisie gets underway

Feyenoord and Almere City have not had the best start to the season, still without a win in the Eredivisie. The current champion of the competition has two draws, so they will have to try to get the three points against Almere if they do not want to lose sight of the leaders.
Stadium

Feyenoord Stadium, the home of the Feyenoord team will be the venue for this match. 
The building was inaugurated in 1935, and the final of the KNVB. It currently has a capacity of 47500 spectators. 
Photo: IStock Photos
Photo: IStock Photos
Welcome

Welcome to the Feyenoord vs Almere City live stream, matchday 3 of the Eredivisie 2023-24. The match will take place at Feyenoord Stadium, at 8:30 am.
