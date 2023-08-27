Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023-2024 LaLiga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
William José, a must see player!
The Real Betis forward is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after the departure of Sergio Canales, José is running to be one of the top references in the attack that Real Betis needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and he will seek to continue making history at the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 6 goals and 1 assist in 39 games.
How does Real Betis arrive?
Real Betis is presented to this looking to continue developing its quality this season of LaLiga, after finishing in sixth place last edition of the first division of Spanish football with 60 units, after 17 wins, 9 draws and 12 losses. Real Betis presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as William José, Guido Rodríguez, Héctor Bellerín, Claudio Bravo, Andrés Guardado and Nabil Fekir. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Isco, Marc Bartra and Marc Roca. Real Betis is not a world football power, but it is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and enter UEFA tournaments. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity for the roster and lineup with which they will start next season. This season is one of transition for Real Betis in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Iñaki Williams, a must see player!
The Athletic striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch national team. During last season he was one of the great figures of those from Bilbao and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can make himself a place among the best in Europe. The striker hopes that his constant participation in LaLiga will open the doors to more calls with the Spanish national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and continue to demonstrate its great level. The previous season he finished with 11 goals and 5 assists in 42 games in all team competitions.
How does Athletic get here?
Athletic Bilbao begins a new season in LaLiga with the aim of fighting face to face with Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid to win a title again. On this occasion, Athletic has presented several new additions, some names that stand out in the squad are Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams, Unai Simón, Ander Herrera and Yeray Álvarez. The aspirations of those from Bilbao are to have an excellent campaign in LaLiga and in the rest of the competitions of the Spanish team. Athletic finished the 2022-2023 season in eighth place with a record of 14 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses, 2 points behind the UEFA championship qualifying places. This season they hope to start in the best way, looking to start in the best way and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in LaLiga and qualify for the Group Phase of the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The San Mamés Stadium located in the city of Bilbao, Spain will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 53,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2013.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Athletic de Bilbao vs Real Betis match, corresponding to Date 3 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium, at 3:30 p.m. sharp.