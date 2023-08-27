Bayern Munich vs Augsburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Bayern Munich vs Augsburg live from the Bundesliga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg live corresponding to Date 2 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Allianz Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg online and live from the 2023-2024 Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. No Transmission
Chile: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 9:30 am on Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 3:30 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 9:30 am on SKY
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Harry Kané, a must see player!
The Bayern striker is one of his club's great offensive references and arrives to become the team's top scorer. Kane seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Bayern Munich in attack. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 49 games where he got 32 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Bayern will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich continues its path in the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season where it will continue to seek the title of the highest category of German football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight to get among the best teams in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern finished as champion in the first position of the Bundesliga with 71 points, after 21 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Champions League, after several years of their last title. These apply to try to get among the best in the competition and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs De Ligt and Alphonso Davies, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. team, his contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. Bayern will try again and maintains a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so much is expected of them in search of their fourth Champions League and another Bundesliga.
Sven Michel, a must see player!
The Augsburg striker is one of the great references for his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Michel seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his team on offense. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During this season, the striker has participated in 2 games where he got 1 goal and 1 assist. The German striker had a great season and Augsburg will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Augsburg arrive?
Augsburg comes to this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team this Bundesliga season, after finishing in fifteenth position and saving itself from relegation with 34 units, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses. Augsburg is presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Sven Michel, Maximiliam Bauer, Rubén Vargas, Arne Engels and Phillip Tietz. Augsburg is not a recent power in German football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best mid-table in the Bundesliga, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with whom he will play this season.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich, Germany will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Bundesliga in a good way this season. This stadium has a capacity for 75,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg match, corresponding to Date 2 of the Bundesliga 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 11:30 o'clock.