Burnley vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

Watch Burnley vs Aston Villa Live Score Here
Speak up, Vincent Kompany!
"Whatever the past was, it is not the past. So relevant. This is the next game, and we will prepare ourselves in the best possible way to obtain a favorable result at home."
“ a very impressive cast. É It is noticeable that this team is already working. has adapted to some extent to the Premier League."
"They got a few rounds of recruiting and developed their own players. É a solid team."
"They are athletic and have good speed. They undoubtedly deserve to be in the top eight conversation in England, which represents a very high standard, a high level."
" I realized that we won't have easy games this season. Therefore, we will approach each match in the same way, looking to create opportunities to win."
"We have no doubt that these players will be exciting for our fans and any football lover who appreciates good players in action."
"As far as Hannes is concerned, he is the best. a little more experienced and mature. A Belgian international, someone with experience of European games and who has the necessary robustness for the Premier League. Therefore, we look forward to working with him.”
Likely Burnley!
How does Burnley arrive?
Speak up, Unai Emery!
“He is here. with a little pain in the calf, it's not a problem. big, but we have to be calm."
“Tomorrow; It's our last practice for Sunday's game and it's our last practice. is the day to decide if he will be there? ready or not.”
“He is here. ready to play on sunday."
“In his first match, he didn’t have the right permission, he couldn’t play in Europe now and in the two matches against Hibernian."
“But he is here. He's ready for Sunday and, of course, we're trying to add his offensive quality, his position on the field, playing on the right, playing on the left, playing higher and lower."
“And he is here. ready to play because he is & aacute; training very well, has a lot of spirit and energy, has strength."
“ a little different from the forwards we have now because he can play versatile."
“He is here. He is training very well and I hope that on Sunday he can play; he can show right from the start that his adaptation is on track. You are doing well and you can show it with your performances for us.”
“ a very good and organized team.
“They are – building with the ball, creating and so on – very good players; they will demand us defensively."
“When they are playing without the ball, they go from man to man."
“We have to be very demanding in how we can be consistent throughout the 90 minutes, playing and trying to avoid organization – defensively and offensively."
“Thank you very much and I really think and share with our players that the challenge on Sunday is going to be very difficult."
“We will respect them a lot because they deserve it, and we will start the game at the first minute, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 45, 60, 90 – we will face them as they are, and we have to do our best.”
“Yes, I am very happy."
“We are working very focused and deep on our decisions."
“We dropped some players and are looking at other players."
“We are also trying to be smart and smart in the last few days of the transfer window if we need something else. And if someone else is leaving too."
“And then we had two really horrible injuries to Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendía."
“We are not trying to replace them, we are concerned with how we can fill the spaces they are leaving in the squad. With the players that we have now inside or with someone we can add from outside to help us."
“But we cannot replace them, they are very special and important players for us."
“We have to manage how we can take advantage of the gaps in the squad.”