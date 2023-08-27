Burnley vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
Photo: Disclosure/Aston Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:29 PMan hour ago

Watch Burnley vs Aston Villa Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Burnley vs Aston Villa match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:24 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Vincent Kompany!

“For me, I am fine with that. I believe that the first victory will come in the end. by the time. I don’t think we need to overthink this."

"Whatever the past was, it is not the past. So relevant.   This is the next game, and we will prepare ourselves in the best possible way to obtain a favorable result at home."

“ a very impressive cast. É It is noticeable that this team is already working. has adapted to some extent to the Premier League."

"They got a few rounds of recruiting and developed their own players. É a solid team."

"They are athletic and have good speed. They undoubtedly deserve to be in the top eight conversation in England, which represents a very high standard, a high level."

" I realized that we won't have easy games this season. Therefore, we will approach each match in the same way, looking to create opportunities to win."

"We have no doubt that these players will be exciting for our fans and any football lover who appreciates good players in action."

"As far as Hannes is concerned, he is the best. a little more experienced and mature. A Belgian international, someone with experience of European games and who has the necessary robustness for the Premier League. Therefore, we look forward to working with him.”

9:19 PMan hour ago

Likely Burnley!

Traffor; Roberts, O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Beyer e Vitinho; Redmond, Berge, Cullen e Larsen; Amdouni. 
9:14 PMan hour ago

How does Burnley arrive?

 Burnley arrives for the game with just one Premier League clash: the opening defeat to Manchester City. But, the team beat Manchester United in a friendly by 3 to 0, at Old Trafford, behind closed doors. The Red Devils played with reserves and athletes from the under-21 team.
9:09 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Unai Emery!

“Today he (Emi) did not train and we will wait for tomorrow."

“He is here. with a little pain in the calf, it's not a problem. big, but we have to be calm."

“Tomorrow;   It's our last practice for Sunday's game and it's our last practice. is the day to decide if he will be there? ready or not.”

“He is here. ready to play on sunday."

“In his first match, he didn’t have the right permission, he couldn’t play in Europe now and in the two matches against Hibernian."

“But he is here. He's ready for Sunday and, of course, we're trying to add his offensive quality, his position on the field, playing on the right, playing on the left, playing higher and lower."

“And he is here. ready to play because he is & aacute; training very well, has a lot of spirit and energy, has strength."

“ a little different from the forwards we have now because he can play versatile."

“He is here. He is training very well and I hope that on Sunday he can play; he can show right from the start that his adaptation is on track. You are doing well and you can show it with your performances for us.”

“ a very good and organized team.

“They are – building with the ball, creating and so on – very good players; they will demand us defensively."

“When they are playing without the ball, they go from man to man."

“We have to be very demanding in how we can be consistent throughout the 90 minutes, playing and trying to avoid organization – defensively and offensively."

“Thank you very much and I really think and share with our players that the challenge on Sunday is going to be very difficult."

“We will respect them a lot because they deserve it, and we will start the game at the first minute, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 45, 60, 90 – we will face them as they are, and we have to do our best.”

“Yes, I am very happy."

“We are working very focused and deep on our decisions."

“We dropped some players and are looking at other players."

“We are also trying to be smart and smart in the last few days of the transfer window if we need something else. And if someone else is leaving too."

“And then we had two really horrible injuries to Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendía."

“We are not trying to replace them, we are concerned with how we can fill the spaces they are leaving in the squad. With the players that we have now inside or with someone we can add from outside to help us."

“But we cannot replace them, they are very special and important players for us."

“We have to manage how we can take advantage of the gaps in the squad.”

9:04 PMan hour ago

Likely Aston Villa!

Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres e Digne; Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara e McGinn; Diaby e Watkins.
8:59 PMan hour ago

How does the Aston Villa arrive?

 Aston Villa arrives for the game with a 5-0 win against Hibernian for the Conference League playoffs. The team also thrashed Everton in the last round of the Premier League, 4-0.
8:54 PMan hour ago

ASTON VILLA

Photo: Disclosure/Aston Villa
Photo: Disclosure/Aston Villa
8:49 PMan hour ago

The game will be played atTurf Moor

The Burnley vs Aston Villa game will be played at Turf Moor, with a capacity of 21.944 people.
8:44 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premier League: Burnley vs Aston Villa live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo