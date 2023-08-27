Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup 2023 Match
Photo: BocaJrs Official

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:13 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Eva Peron. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:08 PMan hour ago

How to watch the match Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors live?

The match between Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors, you can watch it live on TyC Sports.

If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports International.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:03 PMan hour ago

Refereeing team

The refereeing team for Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors will be as follows:

Central referee: Silvio Trucco 
👉 He will be accompanied by:

📌 Assistant 1: Facundo Rodriguez.

📌 Assistant 2: Damián Espinoza
 
📌 Fourth referee: Bryan Ferreyra

📌 VAR: Mauro Vigliano

📌 AVAR: Gisela Trucco

8:58 PMan hour ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

Dario Benedetto is the key player for Los Xeneizes. The striker has had an irregular season in 2023, where he has played 16 games between league and cup and scored three goals.
8:53 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sarmiento

Lucas Melano, is the key player for the Verdolaga team, the striker has become a key player in the Emerald team. 
He has played 25 games and scored four goals during the season. 
8:48 PMan hour ago

Probable Lineups

Sarmiento: Jose Devechi; Gonzalo Bettini, Franco Paredes, Juan Insaurralde, Gabriel Diaz; Manuel Garcia, Diego Calcaterra, Sergio Quiroga; Guido Mainero, Alan Marinelli and Lisandro Lopez. Coach: Pablo Lavallen.
Boca: Javier Garcia; Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Facundo Roncaglia, Marcelo Saracchi; Ezequiel Bullaude, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramirez; Exequiel Zeballos, Dario Benedetto and Lucas Janson. DT: Jorge Almiron.
8:43 PM2 hours ago

Almiron's Boca goes for it all

Almiron's Boca is thinking about the Copa de la Liga and the Libertadores, the xeneize is under no pressure and knows that it must fight for both titles. 

This time against Sarmiento, the team coached by Almiron will have the opportunity to win three points, thinking about increasing the number of points in the annual league table. 

8:38 PM2 hours ago

The verdolaga seeks to surprise Boca

The team now coached by Pablo Lavallen started the Cup in a very good way, with a 2-0 victory over Tigre. 

The team from Junin is still building up and this week added two more players. They are Agustín Fontana, forward, and Nahuel Gallardo, defender, who immediately joined the verdolaga discipline.

8:33 PM2 hours ago

The Professional League Cup plays its second matchday

The League Cup  of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Sarmiento, which hosts Club Atlético Boca Juniors. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
8:28 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Eva Perón stadium, a stadium located in the town of Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).

The stadium was inaugurated in May 1929 and with the latest refurbishment has a capacity of 47027 spectators.

Foto: Sarmiento Twitter
Foto: Sarmiento Twitter
8:23 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors, corresponding to the 2nd round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Eva Perón, at 16:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo