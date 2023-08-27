Juventus vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Bologna: Riccardo Orsolini
Player to watch from Juventus: Adrien Rabiot
Some of the times of the match
Argentina: 1:30 pm
Bolivia:12:30 pm
Brasil: 1:30 pm
Chile:11:30 am
Colombia:10:30 am
Ecuador:10:30 am
USA. (ET): 12:30 pm
Spain: 5:30 pm
Mexico: 10:30 am
Paraguay: 12:30 pm
Peru: 10:30 am
Uruguay:12:30 pm
Venezuela:10:30 am
Bologna come from a loss
In matchday 1 they had to face Milan, a really tough opponent, and they lost 0-2 with goals from Christian Pulisic and Oliver Giroud. Will Bologna play well tomorrow and accumulate their first 3 points (or even one)? or will they remain in 2 matches played and 0 wins?
Juventus come from a win
A noteworthy fact is that in the Florida Cup they faced Real Madrid and managed to beat them 3-1, both teams had very strong squads, and even so, Juventus managed to defeat Los Blancos
Where will the match be?
This stadium was named Juventus Stadium, but because of partnership reasons it is now named Allianz Stadium. It was built in 2009, and it was finished in 2011. The first match in this stadium was a friendly match between Juventus and Notts County. The final result was 1-1. In 2014 it was a special stadium, because the UEFA Europa League final was played in this stadium in a match between Sevilla and Benfica. (The final result was 0-0 and Sevilla won 4-2 on penalties.)
There have also been a couple of matches from the Italian national team that have been played here: Italy 2:1 Czech Republic, Italy 1:1 England, Italy 1:1 Spain ,Italy 2:1 Bosnia and Herzegovina.
