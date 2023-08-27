Juventus vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match
Follow here Juventus vs Bologna live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Juventus vs Bologna live, as well as the latest information coming out of Allianz Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Bologna: Riccardo Orsolini

In the first matchday, Bologna did not score any goals, since as mentioned before, they were defeated 0-2 against Milan, but there is a specific player who can be highlighted in tomorrow's game, and it is the 26-year-old Italian attacker. years. He had a spectacular last season, since he was the player who participated in the most goals of the entire team; he scored 11 goals and assisted his teammates 4 times. Will he appear tomorrow against Juventus?

Player to watch from Juventus: Adrien Rabiot

The 28-year-old French midfielder started the 23/24 season in Serie A in a very good way, since in the first game against Udinese he scored a goal. In addition, last season was one of the highlights for Juventus, as he was the best scorer and assister together with Dusan Vlahovic (Both participated in 12 goals) Rabiot scored 8 goals and assisted 4 times. Will his season be just as good?

When and where to watch Juventus vs Bologna live and online?

The match will be broadcast by Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, if you want to watch Juventus vs Bologna streaming VAVEL Mexico is your best option
Last XI from Bologna

Lukasz Skorupski; Stefan Posch, Sam Beukema, Jhon Lucumi, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Michel Aebischer; Dan Ndoye, Nicolas Dominguez, Lewis Ferguson; Joshua Zirkzee, Nikola Moro
Last XI from Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo; Andrea Cambiaso, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Timothy Weah; Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic
Some of the times of the match

Times for tomorrow's match 

Argentina: 1:30 pm

Bolivia:12:30 pm
Brasil: 1:30 pm

Chile:11:30 am

Colombia:10:30 am
Ecuador:10:30 am

USA. (ET): 12:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 pm

Mexico: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 12:30 pm

Peru: 10:30 am

Uruguay:12:30 pm

Venezuela:10:30 am
 

Bologna come from a loss

Last season Bologna had probably their best season in their history, since they ended in 9th place 8 points behind Conference League. They finished the season in a really good way; in their last 3 matches they won twice and drew once. 

In matchday 1 they had to face Milan, a really tough opponent, and they lost 0-2 with goals from Christian Pulisic and Oliver Giroud. Will Bologna play well tomorrow and accumulate their first 3 points (or even one)? or will they remain in 2 matches played and 0 wins?

Juventus come from a win

Juventus had a bad end of the season, since they got deducted a big amount of points in the general table, and in their last 3 matches they won once and lost twice, but this season they started really well. The first and their only matchday for now, was a good win for Juventus. They played Udinese away and won 0-3. With goals from Chiesa, Vlahovic and Rabiot. Will Juventus have a better season this time, or will they be the same as last season?

A noteworthy fact is that in the Florida Cup they faced Real Madrid and managed to beat them 3-1, both teams had very strong squads, and even so, Juventus managed to defeat Los Blancos

Where will the match be?

The Allianz Stadium, located in Turin, Italy, will host this duel between two teams seeking to reach high places in Serie A. This stadium has a capacity for 41,500 fans.

 

This stadium was named Juventus Stadium, but because of partnership reasons it is now named Allianz Stadium. It was built in 2009, and it was finished in 2011. The first match in this stadium was a friendly match between Juventus and Notts County. The final result was 1-1. In 2014 it was a special stadium, because the UEFA Europa League final was played in this stadium in a match between Sevilla and Benfica. (The final result was 0-0 and Sevilla won 4-2 on penalties.) 

 

There have also been a couple of matches from the Italian national team that have been played here: Italy 2:1 Czech Republic, Italy 1:1 England, Italy 1:1  Spain ,Italy 2:1  Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Juventus vs Bologna Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Juventus and Bologna corresponding to matchday 2 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Allianz Stadium. It will start at 10:00 am


 

