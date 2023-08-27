Sheffield United vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on TV in real time?
When is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
probable Sheffield:
Manchester City probable:
Doku won't be released yet
However, the striker will have to wait to work with coach Pep Guardiola, as the Spaniard has undergone back surgery and will sit out the next two games, with assistant Juanma Lillo taking over. Lillo's aim will be to get City's players scoring away from home, as they have had a mixed record as visitors so far (one win, one draw, one defeat), aware that they have won their last three Premier League encounters here, all by the score of 1-0.
Bad start in the Premier League!
While their run of five successive home wins en route to promotion from the Championship last season was a valuable one, they've already returned to reality in their Premier League opener, when Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United
Sheffield United's situation is totally different. The hosts have yet to win in the league and need to turn the tables. Despite the two defeats, the team played hard against Notthigham Forest and Crystal Palace and didn't let their spirits drop. The sequence against the mighty City isn't the best to change that, but Sheffield Wednesday want to make history.
Manchester City:
Manchester City have won their first two games and are looking for a third to try and open up the lead in the competition. The Citizens are in second place with six points.
With six points and undefeated, the Citizens have yet to concede a goal and are looking for a win, hoping that Brigthon and Arsernal lose their games to stay in the lead. Haaland and the in-form Julian Alvarez are the visitors' goalscoring hopes.
TIME AND PLACE!
Rhian Brewstere and John Fleck are long-term absentees. Ismail Coulibaly and Rhys Norrington are also out of action. The club's main signing for the season, Gustavo Hamer, is expected to take to the field.
Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, two pillars of the historic 2022/2023 season, are out of action. Bernardo Silva, on the other hand, has signed a contract extension and is likely to feature.
The ball rolls for Sheffield United v Manchester City at 09am ET at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England.
Matchday 3 of the Premier League
Date: August 27, 2023
Time: 09am ET
Venue: Bramal Lane Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).