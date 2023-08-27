Sheffield United vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:22 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on TV in real time?

Sheffield United - Manchester City
Matchday 3 of the Premier League

Date: August 27, 2023

Time: 09am ET

Venue: Bramal Lane Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

9:17 PMan hour ago

When is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will kick off at 09am ET at the Bramal Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, in the third round of the Premier League. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:12 PMan hour ago

probable Sheffield:

Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodzic; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Larouci; Hamer, Traore; Osula
9:07 PMan hour ago

Manchester City probable:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland
9:02 PMan hour ago

Doku won't be released yet

With Kevin De Bruyne injured, they signed another Belgian player, Jérémy Doku, from Rennes for around R$300 million.

However, the striker will have to wait to work with coach Pep Guardiola, as the Spaniard has undergone back surgery and will sit out the next two games, with assistant Juanma Lillo taking over. Lillo's aim will be to get City's players scoring away from home, as they have had a mixed record as visitors so far (one win, one draw, one defeat), aware that they have won their last three Premier League encounters here, all by the score of 1-0.

8:57 PMan hour ago

Bad start in the Premier League!

However, the Blades simply cannot afford to concede a 20th-minute lead to reigning champions Manchester City, against whom they haven't managed a straight win since 2000 (two draws, six defeats), losing their last five PL meetings without scoring a single goal.

While their run of five successive home wins en route to promotion from the Championship last season was a valuable one, they've already returned to reality in their Premier League opener, when Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

8:52 PMan hour ago

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are looking for their first win of the season at home to their mighty rivals. The team has suffered two defeats so far.

Sheffield United's situation is totally different. The hosts have yet to win in the league and need to turn the tables. Despite the two defeats, the team played hard against Notthigham Forest and Crystal Palace and didn't let their spirits drop. The sequence against the mighty City isn't the best to change that, but Sheffield Wednesday want to make history.

8:47 PM2 hours ago

Manchester City:

Reigning Premier League champions and with an impeccable record so far, Manchester City have demonstrated their ability to establish control even in away games, thanks to the technical quality of their squad. This attribute points to a likelihood that the team will be able to score goals in both legs. Given this, another valid recommendation would be to bet on the possibility of the Citizens scoring in the first and second half.

Manchester City have won their first two games and are looking for a third to try and open up the lead in the competition. The Citizens are in second place with six points.

With six points and undefeated, the Citizens have yet to concede a goal and are looking for a win, hoping that Brigthon and Arsernal lose their games to stay in the lead. Haaland and the in-form Julian Alvarez are the visitors' goalscoring hopes.

Foto: City
Foto: City

 

8:42 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sheffield United and Manchester City is valid for the third round of the Premier League.

Rhian Brewstere and John Fleck are long-term absentees. Ismail Coulibaly and Rhys Norrington are also out of action. The club's main signing for the season, Gustavo Hamer, is expected to take to the field.

Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, two pillars of the historic 2022/2023 season, are out of action. Bernardo Silva, on the other hand, has signed a contract extension and is likely to feature.

The ball rolls for Sheffield United v Manchester City at 09am ET at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England.

8:37 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Premier League time between two English teams: Manchester City on one side. On the other is Sheffield United. Follow the clash between the English sides here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo