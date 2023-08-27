Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

12:35 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Villarreal vs Barcelona live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Villarreal vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de la Cerámica.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Villarreal vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Villarreal vs Barcelona matchday 3 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Villarreal vs Barcelona match on August 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 09:30 a.m.

Brazil: 09:30 a.m.

Chile: 07:30 hours

Colombia: 09:30 hours

Ecuador: 09:30 a.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 09:30 hours

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 0930 hours

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 7:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 p.m.

Australia: 11:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Barcelona Quotes

Xavi spoke ahead of the match against Villarreal: "I would like to give my opinion on women's soccer and the Federation. To give all my unconditional support to Jenni and all the players and to condemn the conduct of the president of the RFEF, which I find unacceptable, and my sadness that there is no talk of the title and only talk about the conduct, which is intolerable".

"I expect a very even match, the idea of play is similar to ours. They press well, especially at home. They have a very good team, especially in the middle of the field. I think the match will be about having the ball, which is what Setién and Villarreal are looking for."

"I don't go into whether he should be dismissed. I have been clear and forceful. I try to be sincere and honest. We have to support Jenni and the players."

"It's a club issue. I have been clear on a personal level. We have to take a stand for them, and that's what I've said. The club made the statement."

"It's already seven questions about this. The pity is that we don't talk about Alexia, Cata... and their barriers to be world champions. Let's try to unite, I am a person of consensus. And I like to talk about soccer and how well they have done. They have reached a final, suffering in the semifinal. It's a shame to talk only about that behavior. Let's value the players."

"The injury is similar to the one he had. We will see her sensations to mark the return. She takes care of herself, she has done an extraordinary job to gain muscle mass, but there are many variables: the games, the heat... what we try to do is prevent injuries and try not to let them happen again. But it's part of the game and sport in general."

"The players must understand that it doesn't matter so much to be a starter or a substitute. The other day, we won largely because of the five who came on in the second half. I'm very happy with him, I like him a lot, as a professional and a person. I count on him. He can help us a lot during the season. There are no starters or substitutes, from the midfield forward".

12:15 AMan hour ago

Barcelona's final line-up

Ter Stegen, Koundé, Christensen, Balde, Frankie de Jong, Romeu, Gündoğan, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Gavi.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Latest Villarreal lineup.

 Jorgensen; Foyth, Gabbia, Cuenca, Pedraza; Terrats, Parejo, Baena; Gerard Moreno, Ben Brereton; Sorloth.
12:05 AMan hour ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this match after beating Cadiz two goals to zero, the team led by Xavi will seek to continue adding three in three.

12:00 AMan hour ago

How does Villarreal arrive?

Villarreal arrives after a great result at the RCD, where they beat Mallorca by the minimum and will seek to continue adding three points.

11:55 PMan hour ago

The Villarreal vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Villarreal vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, located in Villarreal, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Villarreal vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica, at 11:30 am.
