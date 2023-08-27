Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Villarreal vs Barcelona live on TV
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online and live stream
Villarreal vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Villarreal vs Barcelona matchday 3 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 09:30 a.m.
Brazil: 09:30 a.m.
Chile: 07:30 hours
Colombia: 09:30 hours
Ecuador: 09:30 a.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 0930 hours
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 7:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 p.m.
Australia: 11:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.
Barcelona Quotes
"I expect a very even match, the idea of play is similar to ours. They press well, especially at home. They have a very good team, especially in the middle of the field. I think the match will be about having the ball, which is what Setién and Villarreal are looking for."
"I don't go into whether he should be dismissed. I have been clear and forceful. I try to be sincere and honest. We have to support Jenni and the players."
"It's a club issue. I have been clear on a personal level. We have to take a stand for them, and that's what I've said. The club made the statement."
"It's already seven questions about this. The pity is that we don't talk about Alexia, Cata... and their barriers to be world champions. Let's try to unite, I am a person of consensus. And I like to talk about soccer and how well they have done. They have reached a final, suffering in the semifinal. It's a shame to talk only about that behavior. Let's value the players."
"The injury is similar to the one he had. We will see her sensations to mark the return. She takes care of herself, she has done an extraordinary job to gain muscle mass, but there are many variables: the games, the heat... what we try to do is prevent injuries and try not to let them happen again. But it's part of the game and sport in general."
"The players must understand that it doesn't matter so much to be a starter or a substitute. The other day, we won largely because of the five who came on in the second half. I'm very happy with him, I like him a lot, as a professional and a person. I count on him. He can help us a lot during the season. There are no starters or substitutes, from the midfield forward".
Barcelona's final line-up
Latest Villarreal lineup.
How does Barcelona arrive?
How does Villarreal arrive?