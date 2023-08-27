LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: MLS

What time is LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire of August 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 4:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Last games LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire

The advantage in the last five games has been in favor of the Californian side with three wins to two draws.

Chicago Fire 0-0 LA Galaxy, MLS season 2022

LA Galaxy 1-1 Chicago Fire, 202o friendly season

Galaxy 2-1 Chicago Fire, 2019 MLS season 

Chicago Fire 0-1 LA Galaxy, 2018 MLS season

La Galaxy 2-2 Chicago Fire, 2017 MLS season

Key player Chicago Fire

He has not been able to have the best of experiences, but Mexican Jairo Torres wants to consolidate his position and is looking to continue getting more minutes in MLS after his successful stint with Rojinegros del Atlas in Liga MX.
Key player LA Galaxy

Despite the fact that the team is not going through a good moment, the Spanish Ricard Puig continues to prove that he is a man capable of making a difference in the midfield, both for his recovery, passes and mid-range shots.
Image: MLS
Last lineup Chicago Fire

18 Spencer Richey, 4 Carlos Terán, 22 Mauricio Pineda, 6 Miguel Navarro, 24 Jonathan Dean, 10 Xherdan Shaqiri, 30 Gastón Giménez, 26 Ousmane Doumbia, 19 Georgios Koutsias, 17 Brian Gutierrez, 7 Maren Haile-Selassie.
Last lineup LA Galaxy

35 Novak Micovic, 93 Tony Alfaro, 24 Jalen Neal, 3 Julian Aude, 2 Calegari, 16 Oriol Rosell, 6 Ricard Puig, 37 Daniel Aguirre, 9 Dejan Joveljic, 10 Douglas Costa, 11 Tyler Boyd.
Chicago Fire: consolidation

The Chicago Fire are on the wire in the qualification zone, although they came back in a bad way last week with a 3-1 home loss against Orlando City, so they must win this Saturday if they want to stay in the Playoffs.
LA Galaxy: give a better version

The LA Galaxy did not have a good Leagues Cup after losing their two Group Stage matches and being eliminated by León and Vancouver, however, they are not having a good time in the current MLS season either, as they are second to last in the Western Conference and only surpass Colorado, although with 22 points they are 7 points away from the Playoffs zone and this game is essential to close the gap.
The Kick-off

The LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS: LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
