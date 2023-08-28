Pumas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments, we'll bring you more information, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, home of Pumas.
What time is Pumas vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Pumas vs Tigres match on August 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 6:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN USA and Univision
Mexico: 6:05 PMon TUDN, Canal 5, y VIX
Paraguay: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup Tigres
Guzmán, Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo, Vigón, Carioca, Quiñones, Lainez, Gignac
Last lineup Pumas
Julio González, Alfonso Monroy, Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magallán, Adrián Aldrete, Eduardo Salvio, Ulises Rivas, José Luis Caicedo, César Huerta, Gustavo del Prete y Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Pumas vs Tigres will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Sandra Elizabeth Ramírez, second line; Mario Terrazas Chávez, fourth assistant.
How does Tigres arrive?
On the other hand, the reigning champions of Mexican football, Tigres de la UANL, just like Pumas, the felines also lost in the Leagues Cup against their fierce rival in the round of 16: Monterrey. Now, Siboldi's pupils will be looking for the bicampeonato and have had a discreet start to this Apertura 2023 but are in fourth place in the general table, maintaining their undefeated record with two wins and two draws so far in the competition. In their most recent match, Tigres visited Aguascalientes to face Necaxa, where they emerged victorious after winning with a resounding score of 0-3 to accumulate 8 points after 4 matches played.
How does Pumas arrive?
UNAM's Pumas, coached by Antonio 'El Turco' Mohammed, have not been at their most effective in Liga MX. After being knocked out of the Leagues Cup against Querétaro, the universitarios have not been able to find their way back to winning ways and have a streak of draws. In the six matches they have played so far this semester, they have only been able to win once and that was against Xolos de Tijuana in their visit to the Caliente Stadium where they came from behind to win 3-2. Since that game, the universitarios had entered a rut of three consecutive draws, until last week when they lost their undefeated record. In their most recent match, the Pumas faced the Bravos de Juarez at the Bravos' stadium and returned home with a painful defeat, including a 4-1 drubbing. The Unamitas are in 10th place in the general table with 1 win, 3 ties and 1 loss.
Matchday 6 Liga MX
A third of the Liga MX season is already behind us! And today, to continue with Sunday's Apertura 2023, we will have a great match. On this Sunday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as Pumas of UNAM will once again play at home and will face the reigning champion of Mexican soccer, Tigres of UANL in this duel between felines and university students. The team from Nuevo León want to take advantage of the poor performance of the capital city team. Both teams usually put on a show and want to go for the victory in this new match and give a joy to their respective fans.
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Universitario
The match Pumas vs Tigres will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario which is located in UNAM, Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 pm (ET).
