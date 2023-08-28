River Plate vs Barracas Central LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the River Plate vs Barracas Central live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Barracas Central live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch the match River Plate vs Barracas Central live?
The match between River Plate vs Barracas Central, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Probable lineups
River: Franco Armani; Santiago Simon, Emanuel Mamanna, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Matías Kranevitter; Manuel Lanzini, Nacho Fernandez; Esequiel Barco and Miguel Borja. DT: Martin Demichelis.
Barracas: Andres Desabato; Mauro Peinipil, Nicolas Capraro, Francisco Alvarez, Juan Diaz, Rodrigo Insua; Brian Calderara, Carlos Arce, Ivan Tapia, Facundo Mater; Bruno Sepulveda. DT: Sergio Rondina.
Referee team
The game will be refereed by Yael Falcón Pérez as center referee.
The team is completed by Pablo Gualtieri and Lucas Prado as assistants, Yamil Possi as fourth official, Lucas Novelli as VAR and Emanuel Ejarque as AVAR.
Key player - Barracas
Bruno Sepulveda, Barracas Central's forward has played 25 games in the season, has 5 goals and one assist in all of 2023.
Barracas may surprise in Nunez
The Barracas team is looking for a shock when they face River, the red and white team is coming from a 1-0 away loss to Velez in Liniers. Away from the relegation issue in the accumulated table, Central will try to get as many points as possible in this Cup.
Key Player- River Plate
Nacho Fernandez is the key man for Martin Demichelis. The offensive midfielder is the driving force of the River Plate team, he has played 26 games this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.
River seeks to recover and win at home
Demichelis' powerful River seems to be in a results crisis after their elimination from the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and their debut in the Copa de la Liga, where they lost 3-2 to Argentinos, was not at all encouraging.
Now, against Barracas Central, El Millo will be looking to cut a streak of two defeats in a row, an eventuality that is happening for the first time in the Micho's era.
The Professional League Cup plays its second matchday
The League Cup of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico River Plate, which hosts Club Atletico Barracas Central. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Monumental de Nunez stadium is located in the Belgrano neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in 1938 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 84567 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match River Plate vs Barracas Central, corresponding to the 2nd round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Monumental Nunez, at 8:00 pm.