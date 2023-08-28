Rio Ave vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Rio Ave vs Porto match live?

If you want to watch the game Rio Ave vs Porto live on TV, your options is: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Rio Ave vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Rio Ave vs Porto of 28th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4:15 pm: GOLTV Play

Chile 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2:15   pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español

Spain 8:15 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

2:50 AM26 minutes ago

Speak up, João Mário!

"It was a difficult game, but one in which we felt in control from the start. We had a lot of chances to score, including in the first half. We scored early, continued to control the game, but they managed to equalize before half-time. In the second half we continued to create chances and I think our second win is totally fair. We believed a lot, but one of the characteristics of our team is to believe until the end. We're very happy, because it's three important points on our journey."
2:45 AM31 minutes ago

Speak up, Marcano!

"It was a very difficult game, but we managed it well. We weren't fortunate enough to score early, but we had plenty of chances to do so. We had confidence, we were persistent and we scored the winning goal near the end. We started very strongly, with good movement and good passing. We were playing well, but we couldn't score. Fortunately we managed to win. I don't care about individual things, but I'm very proud to represent this club. Together, I'm sure we'll achieve our goals."
2:40 AM36 minutes ago
Porto
Porto
2:35 AM41 minutes ago

Speak up, Luís Freire!

"We know how powerful our opponents are, but we're confident. We have a plan, an organization and an idea for this game. We want to make the most of this match and, while respecting our opponents, prove our worth at home. What happened last year is over. It's not going to bring victory, it's a new game and we have to take it as such. In a history of 80 games between the two teams, Rio Ave have only won two or three. We don't have to think about the past, we already know they're favorites, but this is a different game.

They're very professional players and great kids who always want to win. I know they'll give everything. Nothing will change for them and there's no need to talk. I know the players I have in the dressing room, I trust them a lot and they're two more who will give everything.

They're an intense, impressive team, full of value and with plenty of attacking options. They're a title contender, with a coaching staff that has already won the league three times. FC Porto are very strong, very intense, very switched on and with lots of options. They're a very hard-working team, in the image of the club and their coach. For our part, we have to seize the moment and stick to the plan we've drawn up.

I don't pay much attention to results at the start of the season, because the first few games are a bit irrelevant. Last season we only had one point at this stage and then we scored 40. It's still too early to draw conclusions, we have to keep growing, although the team has shown balance and improved in every game, regardless of results."

2:30 AMan hour ago
Rio Ave
Rio Ave
2:25 AMan hour ago

Dragons

With a 100% record, Porto beat Moreirense and Farense, both by the score of 2-1. The Dragons are fourth with six points and could take the lead if they win.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Vilacondenses

After opening with a 2-0 win against Chaves, Rio Ave lost to Estoril by the same scoreline. The Vilacondenses are now in 14th place with three points.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Rio Ave vs Porto live this Monday (29), at the Arcos Stadium at 3:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Rio Ave vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo