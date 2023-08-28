Rio Ave vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Rio Ave vs Porto match live?
What time is Rio Ave vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4:15 pm: GOLTV Play
Chile 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain 8:15 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, João Mário!
Speak up, Marcano!
Speak up, Luís Freire!
They're very professional players and great kids who always want to win. I know they'll give everything. Nothing will change for them and there's no need to talk. I know the players I have in the dressing room, I trust them a lot and they're two more who will give everything.
They're an intense, impressive team, full of value and with plenty of attacking options. They're a title contender, with a coaching staff that has already won the league three times. FC Porto are very strong, very intense, very switched on and with lots of options. They're a very hard-working team, in the image of the club and their coach. For our part, we have to seize the moment and stick to the plan we've drawn up.
I don't pay much attention to results at the start of the season, because the first few games are a bit irrelevant. Last season we only had one point at this stage and then we scored 40. It's still too early to draw conclusions, we have to keep growing, although the team has shown balance and improved in every game, regardless of results."
If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!