Cagliari vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Cagliari vs Inter Milan in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cagliari vs Inter Milan match in the Serie A.
What time is Cagliari vs Inter Milan match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Cagliari vs Inter Milan of August 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan live
The match will be broadcasted on Paramount+.
If you want to watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan in streaming, it will be shown on Paramount+
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan in streaming, it will be shown on Paramount+
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 94th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 48 wins for Inter, 30 draws and 16 for Cagliari.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 0 wins have gone to Cagliari, while Inter have 4 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
Cagliari 1 - 3 Internazionale, May 15, 2022, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 0 Cagliari, Dec. 12, 2021, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 Cagliari, Apr. 11, 2021, Italian Serie A
Cagliari 1 - 3 Internazionale, Dec. 13, 2020, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 1 Cagliari, Jan. 26, 2020, Italian Serie A
Cagliari 1 - 3 Internazionale, May 15, 2022, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 0 Cagliari, Dec. 12, 2021, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 Cagliari, Apr. 11, 2021, Italian Serie A
Cagliari 1 - 3 Internazionale, Dec. 13, 2020, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 1 Cagliari, Jan. 26, 2020, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Inter player
The attacker of Argentina, Lautaro Martinez 26 years old has had a good performance, the attacker will play his second game in his local league, in the past played 38 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 21 goals in the Italian league and 7 assists, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 1 game and scored two goals.
Watch out for this Cagliari player
The attacker of Peru, Gianluca Lapadula, 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker will play his second game in his local league, in the past he played 41 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 25 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has not been able to debut.
How are Cagliari coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Palermo, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Torino 0 - 0 Cagliari, Aug. 21, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cagliari 2 - 1 Palermo, Aug. 12, 2023, Coppa Italia
Bari 0 - 1 Cagliari, June 11, 2023, Italian Serie B
Cagliari 1 - 1 Bari, June 8, 2023, Serie B Italy
Parma 0 - 0 Cagliari, June 3, 2023, Italy Serie B
Torino 0 - 0 Cagliari, Aug. 21, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cagliari 2 - 1 Palermo, Aug. 12, 2023, Coppa Italia
Bari 0 - 1 Cagliari, June 11, 2023, Italian Serie B
Cagliari 1 - 1 Bari, June 8, 2023, Serie B Italy
Parma 0 - 0 Cagliari, June 3, 2023, Italy Serie B
How are Inter coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Egnatia, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Internazionale 2 - 0 Monza, Aug. 19, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 2 Egnatia, Aug. 13, 2023, friendly match
FC Salzburg 3 - 4 Internazionale, Aug. 9, 2023, Friendly match
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 2 Internazionale, Aug. 1, 2023, Friendly Match
Internazionale 1 - 1 Al Nassr, July 27, 2023, Friendly Match
Internazionale 2 - 0 Monza, Aug. 19, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 2 Egnatia, Aug. 13, 2023, friendly match
FC Salzburg 3 - 4 Internazionale, Aug. 9, 2023, Friendly match
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 2 Internazionale, Aug. 1, 2023, Friendly Match
Internazionale 1 - 1 Al Nassr, July 27, 2023, Friendly Match
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Cagliari vs Inter Milan, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Unipol Domus, at 14:45.