Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

What time is Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq match for Saudi Professional League?
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM on Zapping Sports
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox Soccer Plus
España: 8:00 PM
México: 12:00 PM onAzteca Deportes En Vivo
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Perú: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM
Key player - Al-Ettifaq
In Al-Ettifaq, the presence of Vitinho stands out. The 29-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Saudi Professional League, where he has two goals in three matches played, starting two of them. He has 208 minutes in total.
Key player - Al Hilal
In Al Hilal, the presence of Malcom stands out. The 26-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Saudi Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in three matches played, starting all of them. He has 261 minutes in total.
Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq history
The two teams have met 34 times. The statistics are in favor of Al Hilal, who have been victorious on 25 occasions, while Al-Ettifaq have won on two occasions, for a total of seven draws.
If we take into account the number of times Al Hilal have played at home against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Professional League, there are 15 matches, where the Riyadh team has the advantage with 21 wins over the Dammam team's two victories and seven draws.
Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq is not exactly one of the teams that has opted to bring in big-name players, unlike the title contenders. However, they have shown a lot of sufficiency and out of the nine points they have played they have taken seven, numbers that show that if they want to, they can be a pleasant revelation.
Al Hilal
Al Hilal is coming off a 4-0 win over Al Raed and has had a good start to the tournament, winning two matches and drawing one. Expectations are at their highest because they have a good squad and so far they have a very good feeling about the start of the season.