Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match
2:01 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq live match, as well as the latest information from the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:56 AMan hour ago

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:51 AMan hour ago

What time is Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq match for Saudi Professional League?

This is the start time of the game Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq of August 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM on Zapping Sports
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox Soccer Plus
España: 8:00 PM
México: 12:00 PM onAzteca Deportes En Vivo
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Perú: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM

1:46 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Al-Ettifaq

In Al-Ettifaq, the presence of Vitinho stands out. The 29-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Saudi Professional League, where he has two goals in three matches played, starting two of them. He has 208 minutes in total.

1:41 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Al Hilal

In Al Hilal, the presence of Malcom stands out. The 26-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Saudi Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in three matches played, starting all of them. He has 261 minutes in total.

1:36 AM2 hours ago

Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq history

The two teams have met 34 times. The statistics are in favor of Al Hilal, who have been victorious on 25 occasions, while Al-Ettifaq have won on two occasions, for a total of seven draws.

If we take into account the number of times Al Hilal have played at home against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Professional League, there are 15 matches, where the Riyadh team has the advantage with 21 wins over the Dammam team's two victories and seven draws.

1:31 AM2 hours ago

Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq is not exactly one of the teams that has opted to bring in big-name players, unlike the title contenders. However, they have shown a lot of sufficiency and out of the nine points they have played they have taken seven, numbers that show that if they want to, they can be a pleasant revelation.

1:26 AM2 hours ago

Al Hilal

Al Hilal is coming off a 4-0 win over Al Raed and has had a good start to the tournament, winning two matches and drawing one. Expectations are at their highest because they have a good squad and so far they have a very good feeling about the start of the season.

1:21 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The match Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1971, has a capacity for 28,000 spectators.
1:16 AM2 hours ago

