Salernitana vs Udinese: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

How to watch Salernitana vs UdineseLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Salernitana vs Udinese live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
Referee
Davide Massa will be the referee for the match, with Alessio Tolfo and Domenico Fontemurato. Antonio Di Martino will be in charge of the VAR.
Probable Udinese
Udinese's probable team for the match is: Silvestri, Perez, Bijol and Kabasele; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric and Zemura; Thauvin and Beto.
Squad list 🙌
Probable Salernitana
The likely Salernitana team for the match is: Ochoa, Lovato, Gyomber and Fazio; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Legowski and Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos and Dia.
📄 I convocati per Salernitana - Udinese👇🏻
Injuries
The only absentee for Salernitana is Maggiore, while Udinese will be without Masina, Ebosse, Ehizibue and Brenner.
Transfer Window
In the transfer window the Salernitana brought in Cabral, Motoc, Ikwuemesi, Stewart, Legowski, Coulibaly, Kristoffersen, Orlando, Martegani, Costil, Dia, Pirola and Candreva. The departures were Iervolino, Sepe, Motoc, Boultam, Crnigoj, Bonazzoli, Bogdan, Iannoni, Radovanovic, Valencia, Mantovani, Nicolussi and Jaroszynski. On the Udinese side the arrivals were Okoye, Aké, Ferreira, Kabasele, Ballarini, Camara, Lucca, Quina, Zarraga, Kamara, Brenner and Zemura. The departures were Centis, Pinzi, Palumbo, Ianesi, Becão, Buta, Benkovic, Damiani, Martins, González and Arslan.
Serie A
Salernitana are in 12th place with one point, along with Cagliari, Roma, Bologna and Torino. Udinese, with no points, are in 17th place, tied with Lazio, Empoli and Sassuolo.
Last Matches: Udinese
Udinese also have two games in hand, with one win and one defeat. On Friday (11), at home in the Coppa Italia, they beat Catanzaro 4-1, with goals from Lovric, Bentuncal, Thauvin and Lucca, while Vandeputte added a second. And on Sunday (20), at home, the defeat was 3-0 to Juventus, with goals from Chiesa, Vlahovic and Rabiot.
Last Matches: Salernitana
The Salernitana come into the match with a win and a draw in their last games. In the Coppa Italia, they won 1-0 at home to Ternana on Sunday with a goal from Candreva. And on Sunday (20), away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Roma, with two goals from Canderva, while Belotti scored twice for Roma.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Serie A match: Salernitana vs Udinese Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.