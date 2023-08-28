Al-Wehda vs Al-Ittihad LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Al-Wehda

Al-Ittihad

THE STAGE

King Abdul Aziz Stadium is a sports venue located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the largest stadiums in the country and has the capacity to receive a large number of spectators. The stadium is named after the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz Al Saud. It is often used for various sporting and cultural events, including football matches, concerts and ceremonies. Its importance lies in its ability to house large crowds and host significant events in the region.
Probable Al-Wehda!

Abdulquddus Atiah; Jawad El Yamiq, Saeed Al-Muwallad, Abdullah Al-Hafith e Islam Hawsawi; Fayçal Fajr, Abdulaziz Noor, Hussain Al-Eisa e Anselmo; Alaa Hejji, Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi.
How does Al-Wehda arrive?

Al-Wehda arrives for the game with two wins and one defeat in the three clashes played in the season.
This is Nuno Espírito Santo!

"I read in the press that my relationship with Karim was not good. Anyone who knows me knows this is the way to go. bullshit. My relationship with all players is good, we have a strong group, we are happy with all the athletes and that Karim is with us.   happy, they can see this on the field.   enjoying playing for Al-Ittihad. I know where that comes from, but we are a very, very strong group.”
Probable Al-Ittihad!

Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Nawaf Sharahili e Zakaria Al-Hawsawi; Fabinho e Igor Coronado; N’Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema e Abderazzak Hamdallah; Romarinho.
How does Al-Ittihad arrive?

O Al-Ittihad chega para o jogo com três vitórias seguidas e estando 100% na liga saudita.
 
Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Championship had its first season in 1976–77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Now the competition is on. formed by 18 clubs, which compete turn and return, giving 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested in R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing well-known names in world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema , N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez,  ;Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, R&uben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of football, the government is investing in local football, with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs:  Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

Al-Ittihad is Al-Hilal is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the rank of second biggest winner with Al-Nassr.  He is sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.

The first two teams guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third team plays in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with Libertadores. Thus, the top three teams from the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.

The game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Al-Wehda vs Al-Ittihad game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, with a capacity of Capacidade: 38.000 people.
