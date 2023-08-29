Pachuca vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Pachuca vs San Luis Live Score in Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs San Luis match for the Liga MX on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Pachuca vs San Luis match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs San Luis of August 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Chile: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN

Spain: 5:10 AM on Claro Sports

Mexico: 9:10 PM on Fox Sports and Claro Sports

Paraguay: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

10:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Pachuca vs San Luis

The team from La Bella Airosa has the measure of the colchonero team with four wins in the last five games, including two wins at home.

Pachuca 2-1 San Luis | Clausura 2023

San Luis 1-2 Pachuca | Apertura 2022

Pachuca 3-2 San Luis | Clausura 2022

San Luis 2-2 Pachuca | Clausura 2022

San Luis 0-2 Pachuca | Clausura 2022

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player San Luis

Gustavo Leal's team has several explosive players up front who can make a difference on their own, as is the case of Jhon Murillo, who scored in the last game and is one of the important pieces in the offensive scheme.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player

One of the important pieces in the midfield has returned and Érick Sánchez continues to be the player who provides balance and also has elements to add to the attack, especially with mid-distance shots.
Image: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup San Luis

32 Diego Urtiaga, 20 Unai Bilbao, 4 Julio Domínguez, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 10 Dieter Villalpando, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 9 Léo Bonatini, 22 Mateo Klimowicz, 7 Jhon Murillo.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

25 Carlos Moreno, 2 Sergio Barreto, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 199 Miguel Rodriguez, 14 José Castillo, 196 Elias Montiel, 10 Érick Sánchez, 18 Marino Hinestroza, 21 Francisco Figueroa, 7 Lucas Di Yorio, 9 Roberto de la Rosa. 
10:25 AM2 hours ago

San Luis: the dark horse of the tournament

Although few were betting on San Luis at the beginning of the season, especially after the departure of coach André Jardine who left for América, the team from Potosí has left a good taste in their mouth by winning three of their first five games and a win on Monday will give them the overall lead in Liga MX.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Pachuca: to link victories

The Tuzos of Pachuca had a hard time getting on track at the start of the tournament because, although they have only lost one game, after that they had a string of draws until last Wednesday, thanks to a goal by Ilian Hernández, they defeated Cruz Azul by the minimum difference and now they will be looking for victories for the first time in the semester.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs San Luis match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:10 pm ET.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX: Pachuca vs San Luis!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo