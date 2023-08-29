Pachuca vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Pachuca vs San Luis Live Score in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs San Luis match for the Liga MX on VAVEL US.
What time is Pachuca vs San Luis match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs San Luis of August 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Chile: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN
Spain: 5:10 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 9:10 PM on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Last games Pachuca vs San Luis
The team from La Bella Airosa has the measure of the colchonero team with four wins in the last five games, including two wins at home.
Pachuca 2-1 San Luis | Clausura 2023
San Luis 1-2 Pachuca | Apertura 2022
Pachuca 3-2 San Luis | Clausura 2022
San Luis 2-2 Pachuca | Clausura 2022
San Luis 0-2 Pachuca | Clausura 2022
Key player San Luis
Gustavo Leal's team has several explosive players up front who can make a difference on their own, as is the case of Jhon Murillo, who scored in the last game and is one of the important pieces in the offensive scheme.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
One of the important pieces in the midfield has returned and Érick Sánchez continues to be the player who provides balance and also has elements to add to the attack, especially with mid-distance shots.
Last lineup San Luis
32 Diego Urtiaga, 20 Unai Bilbao, 4 Julio Domínguez, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 10 Dieter Villalpando, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 9 Léo Bonatini, 22 Mateo Klimowicz, 7 Jhon Murillo.
Last lineup Pachuca
25 Carlos Moreno, 2 Sergio Barreto, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 199 Miguel Rodriguez, 14 José Castillo, 196 Elias Montiel, 10 Érick Sánchez, 18 Marino Hinestroza, 21 Francisco Figueroa, 7 Lucas Di Yorio, 9 Roberto de la Rosa.
San Luis: the dark horse of the tournament
Although few were betting on San Luis at the beginning of the season, especially after the departure of coach André Jardine who left for América, the team from Potosí has left a good taste in their mouth by winning three of their first five games and a win on Monday will give them the overall lead in Liga MX.
Pachuca: to link victories
The Tuzos of Pachuca had a hard time getting on track at the start of the tournament because, although they have only lost one game, after that they had a string of draws until last Wednesday, thanks to a goal by Ilian Hernández, they defeated Cruz Azul by the minimum difference and now they will be looking for victories for the first time in the semester.
The Kick-off
The Pachuca vs San Luis match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX: Pachuca vs San Luis!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.