Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Atletico Madrid

Stay tuned for the Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de la Ceramica. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

 

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Villarreal vs Barcelona match on August 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Japan: 3:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0330 hours

United Kingdom ET: 0430 hours

Statements Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone spoke before the match: After a week, many people have spoken. I agree with what 80-90% of society thinks. Incorrect behavior for a president of a Federation, image outward. A pity that all the good things the girls did in the World Cup, which was very exciting, were forgotten. We have spent the week talking about this topic and we have left aside the magnificent thing that the National Team has achieved at World level.

We have been talking with Andrea (Berta) and Miguel (Angel Gil) a lot lately about what can and cannot happen. I have told them what I think we should do. Consequently, the club will generate what has to happen. The Arabian thing goes on for two more weeks and the biggest danger is not the European market, but people coming in with money and in two weeks' time possibly taking a player from you?

I spoke to him four or five months ago, I told him 'you won't believe me, but I see you as a midfielder'. He replied that he had already played there when he was younger, there are still many things to improve, but he has all the conditions. With Koke and Barrios there, plus Witsel, the place is covered. If another midfielder leaves, another one will have to come.

We had a complicated preseason in terms of physical work, but we competed well in the friendlies. We started well in the first league match, in the second we had a bad first half, but a better second half. Rayo is an opponent that I like, they play well, they attack, they are brave, they press high, they play with a lot of speed and they want to reach the box with a lot of people. We have to set a different pace to the first half in Seville and closer to the second half. Consistency is the most complicated thing.

In the last game we visit Betis, which is an important rival. We need a high pace of play and from there the talent, the hierarchies and the ability of each player will take us to where we want to be. We will now find an opponent that will push us with rhythm and speed in the game will have to be present.

Atlético Madrid's final lineup

Oblak; Azpilicueta, Savić, Hermoso; Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Carrasco, Griezmann, Morata
Last Rayo Vallecano line-up

Dimitrievski; Balliu, Aridane, Lejeune, Espino; Valentín, Unai López, Álvaro García, Trejo, Isi Palazón, Nteka
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético Madridbeat Numancia two goals to nil, Simeone's team will be looking for three points to continue climbing up the table.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?

Rayo Vallecano beat Granada two goals to nil, the locals will be looking to make it three out of three.
Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Estadio Vallecas

Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Estadio Vallecas, located in Villarreal, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid live stream, corresponding to the matchday 3 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica, at 13:30.
