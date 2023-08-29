Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 14:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Japan: 3:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0330 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0430 hours
Statements Atletico Madrid
We have been talking with Andrea (Berta) and Miguel (Angel Gil) a lot lately about what can and cannot happen. I have told them what I think we should do. Consequently, the club will generate what has to happen. The Arabian thing goes on for two more weeks and the biggest danger is not the European market, but people coming in with money and in two weeks' time possibly taking a player from you?
I spoke to him four or five months ago, I told him 'you won't believe me, but I see you as a midfielder'. He replied that he had already played there when he was younger, there are still many things to improve, but he has all the conditions. With Koke and Barrios there, plus Witsel, the place is covered. If another midfielder leaves, another one will have to come.
We had a complicated preseason in terms of physical work, but we competed well in the friendlies. We started well in the first league match, in the second we had a bad first half, but a better second half. Rayo is an opponent that I like, they play well, they attack, they are brave, they press high, they play with a lot of speed and they want to reach the box with a lot of people. We have to set a different pace to the first half in Seville and closer to the second half. Consistency is the most complicated thing.
In the last game we visit Betis, which is an important rival. We need a high pace of play and from there the talent, the hierarchies and the ability of each player will take us to where we want to be. We will now find an opponent that will push us with rhythm and speed in the game will have to be present.