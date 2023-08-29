Swansea City vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Carabao Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Swansea City vs Bournemouth live for the Second Round of the Carabao Cup 2023, as well as the latest information coming from Swansea Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Swansea City vs Bournemouth online and live from the Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Swansea City vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth midfielder is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for the Bourne in the soccer generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 38 games where he got 7 goals and 1 assist. The British striker had a great season and Bourne will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bourne arrive?
Bourne is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English football. Bournemouth finished in fifteenth position in the Premier League with 39 points, after 11 wins, 6 draws and 21 losses. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 22 points behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. The Bourne will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new instances in all the competitions in which it participates.
Jerry Yates, a must see player!
The Swansea City striker is one of his club's great references in attack and the team's top scorer. Yates is looking to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece of offense for his club. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 6 assists and 15 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating Swansea City's offense to avoid relegation.
How does Swansea get here?
Swansea City continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where they fight to get among the best in the league and fight to get promoted to the Premier League again. The team is in the seventeenth position after 2 games played with a record of 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss to get 1 point. Swansea is one of the teams that finished in the middle of the table in the second division of British football and its objective is very clear: to avoid relegation and establish solid bases for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Jerry Yates, Charlie Patino, Harry Darling, Nathan Wood, Matt Grimes and Liam Cullen, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution it will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Swansea Stadium located in the city of Swansea, Wales will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Carabao Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 21,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Bournemouth match, corresponding to the Second Round of the Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Swansea Stadium, at 2:45 o'clock.