Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Photo: Fulham

3:00 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Fulham vs Tottenham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Tottenham match.
2:55 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Fulham vs Tottenham match for Carabao Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Tottenham of 11th August in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 29, 2023

14:45ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

August 29, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

August 29, 2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

August 29, 2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

August 29, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

August 29, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

August 29, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

August 29, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

August 29, 2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

August 29, 2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Fulham's iconic center forward Raul Jimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Raul Jimenez knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Fulham.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Latest Fulham lineup:

B. Leno; K. Tete, I. Diop, T. Ream. A. Robinson; H. Reed, S. Lukic, A. Pereira; H. Wilson, R. Jimenez, B. De Cordova-Reid.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Tottenham's iconic center forward Richarlison. The Brazilian attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Richarlison knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Tottenham.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Tottenham's last line-up:

G. Vicario; P. Porro, C. Romero, M. Van de Van, D. Udogie; P. Sarr, Y. Bissouma; D. Kulusevski, J. Maddison, S. Heung_Ming; Richarlison.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Fulham and Tottenham have met on a total of 88 occasions (13 Fulham wins, 27 draws, 48 Tottenham wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Tottenham side. In terms of goals, 87 goals have been scored in favor of Fulham, while 149 have been scored in favor of Tottenham. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 21 of the Premier League where Spurs beat the Cottagers by the narrowest of margins.
2:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Craven Cottage is a soccer stadium located in Fulham, South West London, England. It is home to Fulham Football Club, a professional soccer club that has had a long history in English soccer. The stadium was originally opened in 1896 and has undergone several renovations over the years. Although it has retained its historic charm, improvements have been made to modernize its facilities. One of the most distinctive features of the stadium is the "Cottage", a field house located on one side of the playing field.

Craven Cottage has a capacity to hold around 19,000 spectators, making it one of the smallest stadiums in the Premier League in terms of capacity.

2:20 AMan hour ago

They made it to the first division

On the other hand, Tottenham arrives to this match with the same obligation of past seasons, to become a powerful team in London and all Europe, because year after year the signings arrive to Spurs but the sporting projects that seem to have a start full of hopeful flashes, end at the end of the season with results that the London fans already want to change. Likewise, Tottenham will not only seek to dominate in the Premier League, but also to reach Wembley in one of the two Cup competitions and give joy to the Spurs faithful. 
2:15 AMan hour ago

A surprise is on the cards

The Fulham team has a great mission this season since after having proved that they returned from the Championship last season to stay and continue competing at the highest level of the English League, this season, they must prove that they can compete in the search for a European place at the end of the campaign and continue growing in sports to return the greatness to a historic club such as Fulham. Likewise, the task of standing out in other competitions with the Carabao Cup or FA Cup will be an obligation for the cottagers, besides, with the reinforcements that arrived to the London team, the pressure to have a good campaign will increase. 
2:10 AMan hour ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting cup in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Carabao Cup is back. In the months leading up to the opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. As the season kicks off, Tottenham and Fulham will face off at Craven Cottage in what will be the opening match of Matchday 3 in England.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Fulham vs Tottenham match will be played at Craven Cottage, in Chelsea, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup: Fulham Tottenham!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
