Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

Tune in here Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace in a EFL Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace match in the EFL Cup.
What time is Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace match for EFL Cup?
This is the start time of the game Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace of August 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The 27 year old defender from Denmark, Joachim Andersen has had a good performance, the defender will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 32 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 3 games and scored 1 goal.
Watch out for this Plymouth player
The New Zealand attacker born in England, Ben Waine 22 years old has had a good performance, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past played 3 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial to the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has not been able to debut.
How are Plymouth coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Leyton Orient, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Birmingham City 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle, Aug. 26, 2023, England Championship
Plymouth Argyle 1 - 2 Southampton, Aug. 19, 2023, England Championship
Watford 0 - 0 Plymouth Argyle, Aug. 12, 2023, 2023, English Championship
Plymouth Argyle 2 - 0 Leyton Orient, Aug. 8, 2023, English League Cup
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 1 Huddersfield Town, Aug. 5, 2023, English Championship
How are Crystal Palace coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Lyon, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brentford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Arsenal, Aug. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Lyon, Aug. 5, 2023, Friendly Match
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Sevilla FC, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly match
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup match. The match will take place at Home Park, at 14:45.