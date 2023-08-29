Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup
Photo: Publicity/Leicester

Speak up, Dawes!

“Dan has already   He's been playing for some time and we're impressed with what he offers as a full-back," said Rovers manager Ian Dawes.

"He will come in.   He can play at both left and right-back and offers good coverage and competition".

“There were positive elements to the performance,” threat. 

" There are other elements that we need to work on: whether we win, lose or draw, there are still other things to do. There's always a swing on Monday and then it's all about learning and moving on. Without a midweek game we can really work hard and prepare. for Notts County.

“We are still looking at some players that we could potentially loan out, but if we send them out it will be great. for the benefit of the player and the club.

“If we improve your experience and development, the club will improve. long-term, so we're just monitoring that.

"We still believe we can get one or two more if we can – very slow this time. There could be different reasons for this - many of the big clubs seem to be very slow to loan out their players but we expect some movement over the next week or so."

""" Looking over the four games, we've shown that we can score goals and stay strong in defence. Only we need to find the right balance between the two."

“We scored six goals in the last two games –   It's been four years and I can't remember the last time we did this, so it's okay. very positive moving forward.

“ look at our form when we have the ball, we attack in large numbers, but we keep our form. 

"Saturday was a little gimmicky for me - it was one of those games where we seem to get punished for every little mistake, but I want my teams to be fun - I need to see it too! I can't see my side being boring and boring and not scoring any goals. I have to sit there. for 90 minutes and I have to have fun watching and if I were a paying fan I would want to watch.

" There’s a balance between ensuring that you are How do you win football games and keep a clean sheet - I think if you do? Looking at the performance of the last four games, the results need to be better, but we have shown in games that we can be solid and we have also proved that we can score goals.

“I want the fans to enjoy coming and being on the edge of their seats and thinking we can score whenever we attack, but I don’t want to be naïve and always end up on the counterattack”, he concluded.

Tranmere Rovers likely!

McGee; Tarney, Davies, Turnbull, Merrie; Lewis, Jennings, Hendry; Dennis, Morris, Jolley.
How does Tranmere Rovers arrive?

 Tranmere Rovers arrive for the game with an uneven sequence. The team won two clashes in the season, but lost four.
Speak up, Kasey McAteer!

"I will remember this day for the rest of my life," McAteer said with emotion. "I scored for the club Ive been with all my life, I cant put it into words. I'm ecstatic right now. É It's very difficult to describe, but it is. It's a really, really good feeling."

" This is what dreams are made of, hearing the fans chant my name. –   dream. É It's a great day for me, the boys and my family."

" It's so rewarding," he added. "We had to recover from the goal they conceded to draw, but in the second half, the boys showed great resilience today. We really dominated the game, I believe, and came away with three well-deserved points.”

"Right now, we never know when we will be beaten or when we will draw. We are always looking for victory. Obviously, in recent weeks, we've scored goals later in games. We are very resilient in those moments, we need to keep it up and we played well today."

"We had a great start to the season. The coach said before the game that we needed to keep building day after day, living in the present and not thinking too much about the future. We take it game by game. We did it today and we got what we deserved."

Probable Leicester!

Hermansen; Ricardo Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Marcal-Madivadua, Mavididi, Iheanacho.
How do Leicester arrive?

 Leicester arrive for the game 100% in the season. The team won all the clashes of the season, joining the Championship and the League Cup.
LEICESTER

Photo: Publicity/Leicester
The game will be played at Prenton Park

The Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester game will be played at Prenton Park , with a capacity of 16.587 people.
