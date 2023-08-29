Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab in the Saudi Arabian Premier League Match day 4.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab live in the Saudi Arabian Premier League match day 4, as well as the latest information from KSU Football Stadium. Watch every minute of the match live online at VAVEL Mexico.
Others games tomorrow in the Saudi Arabian Premier League
Tomorrow, in addition to Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab, Damac vs Al-Fateh, Al-Ahli vs Al-taee and Al-Khalej vs Al-Hazm are the most important matches on the closing day of matchday 4.
Where and how to watch Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab online live in Saudi Premier League match day 4
The match Al-Nassar vs A-Shabab will not be broadcast on television.
You can watch Al-Nassar vs A-Shabab live streaming on Marca Claro and Claro Sports live streaming application.
You can watch Al-Nassar vs A-Shabab live streaming on Marca Claro and Claro Sports live streaming application.
If you want to watch Al-Nassar vs A-Shabab online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
KSU Football Field
It is the stadium where Al-Nassar plays home, one of the most important stadiums in Saudi Arabia, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, it will be the stadium where Al-Nassar and Al-Shabab will play in the 4th match day of the Saudi Arabian First Division, without a doubt a great stadium for a great match that is expected to have a full house.
What time is Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab match day 4 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab match on 29 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45
Uruguay: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Panama: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 13:45 hours
United States: 1:45pm PT and 3:45pm ET
Spain: 20:45 hours
France: 20:45 hours
Germany: 20:45 hours
Italy: 20:45 hours
Japan: 04:45 hours
Philippines: 04:45 a.m.
South Korea: 04:45
Saudi Arabia: 21:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions, with two teams that are very offensive and always generate a lot of scoring moves, and with two very important players on the field such as the Portuguese Cristiano Ronado and Sadio Mané of the Mali national team, two star players in the world.
Background
The record leans towards Al-Nassar as they have met on 15 occasions, with Al-Nassar winning 8 matches, Al-Shabab winning 3 and Al-Nassar 4 and Al-Shabab 4 respectively, so tomorrow the team led by Sadió Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo will be favourites to take all 3 points, and continue to climb points in their aspirations to reach the top of the overall standings of the Arab competition.
How does Al-Shabab get there?
For its part Al-Shabab comes from a one-goal draw against Damac and thus share points but still remain in low positions this tournament, is with 2 points in 15th position with a record of 2 draws and a loss, so it will seek against a very difficult team and as an away team to get the 3 points to take them out of low positions, in this way the two teams come to one more day in the First Division of Saudi Arabia.
How does Al-Nassar get there?
Al Nassar comes from winning and thrashing Al-Fateh 5-0 with a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Sadio Mané, a great match that moves them up in the general table of the Saudi Arabian First Division and takes pressure off them after a very bad start, Cristiano Ronaldo's team will look to continue with this good run and add their second consecutive win, this way Al-Nassar arrives to the day of this local tournament, in the general table they are in 11th position with 3 points and a record of 1 win and 2 defeats, so it is necessary that they get points to get out of the bad streak.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Al-Nassar vs Al-Shabab live stream, match day 4 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League. The match will take place at KSU Football Stadium, kick-off at 12:00.