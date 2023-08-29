Wolves vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Wolverhampton v Blackpool match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
They lost their first 2 games in the competition, when they faced Manchester United away from home and lost one-nil, which is a normal result. But the big problem was being thrashed 4-1 by Brighton in their home opener.
So far this season, Blackpool have already had to go through the first round of the League Cup, beating Derby 2-0 away from home.
In League One, England's third tier, the team has struggled so far this season. The only match they won was in their opening game, when they beat Burton 2-0 at home. They are now on a four-match winless streak, with three draws and one defeat.
Wolves transfers:
For the match against Blackpool, the Wolves have Matheus Nunes back after serving his suspension. However, Hwang Hee-chan is out.
It hasn't been easy for the team recently, and so far only one transfer has been agreed: that of center-forward Jerry Yates, who left for Swansea City. At the same time, the reinforcements are players who were free on the market, such as defender Mattehus Pennington, as well as midfielders Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Albie Morgan.
Balckpool have their entire squad available for the decisive clash against Wolves.
Wolverhampton:
In the search for reinforcements, Wolverhampton even consulted the situation of Raphael Veiga, at Palmeiras, who had no interest in negotiating the player. However, they were successful in signing Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traoré, who were playing for the club on loan, as well as Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Tom King. Wolves are currently targeting another Brazilian, defender Lucas Beraldo from São Paulo.
TIME AND PLACE!
Wolves are a representative of the first pyramid of English soccer, the Premier League, and come in a little calmer after winning their first game of the season. Beaten by Manchester United and Brighton in the first two rounds, Wolverhampton visited Everton and beat the Toffees 1-0.
The Seasiders are in League One and after starting the season with a 2-0 win over Burton, they found the going tough with three straight 0-0 draws and a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln. The alarm bells are ringing, four games without a win and without even scoring a goal.
Wolverhampton v Blackpool kicks off at 2:45pm ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Premier League second round
Date: August 29, 2023
Time: 15:45
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).