Wolves vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Cup
Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Blackpool on TV in real time?

Wolverhampton-Blackpool
Premier League second round

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 15:45

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Wolverhampton v Blackpool match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Wolverhampton and Blackpool kicks off at 2:45 pm ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, in the second round of the League Cup. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Wolverhampton:

Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Gomes, Lemina; Neto, Cunha, Hwang.
Probable Blackpool:

Grimshaw; Casey, Ekpiteta, Husband; Hamilton, Morgan, Dougall, Carey, Connolly; Rhodes, Beesley.
In EFL Cup

Wolverhampton are making their debut in the League Cup, as they are one of the elite teams in English soccer. The team has played 3 official games so far, all in the Premier League, but so far the balance is not positive.

They lost their first 2 games in the competition, when they faced Manchester United away from home and lost one-nil, which is a normal result. But the big problem was being thrashed 4-1 by Brighton in their home opener.

So far this season, Blackpool have already had to go through the first round of the League Cup, beating Derby 2-0 away from home.
In League One, England's third tier, the team has struggled so far this season. The only match they won was in their opening game, when they beat Burton 2-0 at home. They are now on a four-match winless streak, with three draws and one defeat.

Wolves transfers:

Among the departures from the squad this season is that of Brazilian Diego Costa, signed from Botafogo. Like him, Adama Traoré and João Moutinho have reached the end of their contracts. Rúben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Hayao Kawabe and Raúl Jiménez have all been sold.

For the match against Blackpool, the Wolves have Matheus Nunes back after serving his suspension. However, Hwang Hee-chan is out.

Blackpool

In 54 games last season, Blackpool recorded 14 wins, 12 draws and 28 defeats. Their poor form cost them their place in the Championship, while in the FA Cup they went out in the first round, and in the League Cup they reached the fourth round when they fell to Southampton, losing 2-1. In the build-up, they went out twice, winning both times. In League One, however, the Seasiders have yet to find their feet and are in 11th place.

It hasn't been easy for the team recently, and so far only one transfer has been agreed: that of center-forward Jerry Yates, who left for Swansea City. At the same time, the reinforcements are players who were free on the market, such as defender Mattehus Pennington, as well as midfielders Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Albie Morgan.

Balckpool have their entire squad available for the decisive clash against Wolves.

Wolverhampton:

Wolverhampton played 50 games last season, winning 17, drawing 12 and losing 21. In the Premier League they finished in 13th place with 41 points. In the FA Cup they didn't get past the third round, but in the League Cup they reached the quarter-finals, falling to Nottingham Forest on penalties. In pre-season, they had a 100% record and have just recovered from two defeats in the Premier League, beating Everton in the last round.

In the search for reinforcements, Wolverhampton even consulted the situation of Raphael Veiga, at Palmeiras, who had no interest in negotiating the player. However, they were successful in signing Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traoré, who were playing for the club on loan, as well as Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Tom King. Wolves are currently targeting another Brazilian, defender Lucas Beraldo from São Paulo.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Wolverhampton and Blackpool is valid for the third round of the EFL Cup.

Wolves are a representative of the first pyramid of English soccer, the Premier League, and come in a little calmer after winning their first game of the season. Beaten by Manchester United and Brighton in the first two rounds, Wolverhampton visited Everton and beat the Toffees 1-0.

The Seasiders are in League One and after starting the season with a 2-0 win over Burton, they found the going tough with three straight 0-0 draws and a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln. The alarm bells are ringing, four games without a win and without even scoring a goal.

Wolverhampton v Blackpool kicks off at 2:45pm ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Blackpool live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's EFL Cup time between two English teams: Wolverhampton on one side. On the other is Blackpool. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
