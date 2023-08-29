Newport County vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Newport County vs Brentford live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Newport County vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information coming out of Rodney Parade. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo
The 24 year old Cameroonian attacker had a really good start in his Premier League campaign; he has scored 3 goals in 3 games, one of them was against Tottenham and the other two where against Fulham. Will he appear tomorrow against Newport?
Player to watch from Newport: Sebastian Palmer-Houlden
The 19-year-old English midfielder started the season well in EFL League Two and the Carabao Cup, as he is now Newport's player with most goal contributions, with one goal and one assist, and at Carabao Cup scored in a 3-1 win over Charlton. Will he appear tomorrow against Brentford?
When and where to watch Newport County vs Brentford live and online?
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Newport vs Brentford in streaming, it will be tuned by some platforms.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL México is your best option
If you want to watch Newport vs Brentford in streaming, it will be tuned by some platforms.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL México is your best option
Last XI from Brentford
Mark Flekken; Aaron Hickey, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade
Last XI from Newport
Nick Townsend; Shane McLoughlin, James Clarke, Ryan Delaney, Adam Lewis; Scott Bennett; Harry Charsley, Aaron Wildig, Bryan Morris; William Albert Evans, Sebastian Palmer-Houlden
Times for the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Argentina:3:45 pm
Bolivia: 2:45 pm
Brazil: 3:45 pm
Chile: 1:45 pm
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 pm
USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Spain: 7:45 pm
Mexico: 12:45 pm
Paraguay: 2:45 pm
Peru: 12:45 pm
Uruguay: 2:45 pm
Venezuela: 1:45 pm
Brentford come from a draw
Thomas Frank's team started in a really solid way in the Premier League. Their first match was a draw against Tottenham, then they won 0-3 against Fulham. Their third match was against Crystal Palace and they drew 1-1. Brentford's goal was from the German international Kevin Schade. Can Brentford keep up their good result streak tomorrow in the EFL Carabao Cup?
Newport come from a victory
Graham Coughlan's team started in a very solid way the season in the EFL League Two, since in 5 matches, Newport County has won 3 and lost 2. They are now in a win streak of two matches, since they won against Forest Green 0-3 and against Sutton 3-1. In the match against Sutton the goals where from Harry Charsley, William Evans and an own goal from Joe Kizzi. Can Newport keep up their winning streak tomorrow against Brentford?
Where will the match be?
Rodney Parade, located in Newport, Wales, will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance in the EFL Carabao Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 8,700 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup match: Newport Count vs Brentford Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Newport County and Brentford corresponding to Round 2 of the Carabao Cup. The meeting will take place in Rodney Parade. It will start at 12:45 pm