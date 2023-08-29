Salford City vs Leeds LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Salford City vs Leeds live stream.
Where and how to watch Salford City vs Leeds live online
Salford City vs Leeds can be tuned in from the live streams on the Paramount+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Salford City vs Leeds EFL Cup Second Round match?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 15:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Leeds Statement
"He's provided a lot of assists and is a very good teammate, so we've made sure he has a very humble and hard-working character, as well as a lot of technical skills. He's able to link up plays, to find passes, and we certainly needed goals as well, because especially in the last few games we were lacking."
"Yes, this is about offensive players, quality to deliver end product and he has the quality, he has proven it and he doesn't have to prove it. We have a feeling he can be beneficial for us."
"On top of that, he's still a pretty good age, I think he's still got a long way to go and, if you follow his career, he's more or less developed from year to year and he's improved from year to year."
Latest Leeds lineup
Salford City's final line-up
How are Leeds coming along?
How does Salford City fare?
Salford City vs Leeds match will be played at Peninsula Stadium
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Salford City vs Leeds live stream, corresponding to the EFL Cup second round match. The match will take place at the Peninsula Stadium, at 13:00.