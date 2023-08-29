Salford City vs Leeds LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match
Image: Leeds

Stay tuned for the Salford City vs Leeds live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salford City vs Leeds live, as well as the latest information from the Peninsula Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Salford City vs Leeds live online

The match will not be broadcast.

Salford City vs Leeds can be tuned in from the live streams on the Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Salford City vs Leeds EFL Cup Second Round match?

This is the kick-off time for the Salford City vs Leeds match on August 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 15:00 hours

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours

Leeds Statement

Daniel Farke spoke ahead of the game: "I think his stats speak for themselves, he's a player of unbelievable quality who can deliver end products. He scored over 20 goals last season, he scored over 20 goals the season before that as well."

"He's provided a lot of assists and is a very good teammate, so we've made sure he has a very humble and hard-working character, as well as a lot of technical skills. He's able to link up plays, to find passes, and we certainly needed goals as well, because especially in the last few games we were lacking."

"Yes, this is about offensive players, quality to deliver end product and he has the quality, he has proven it and he doesn't have to prove it. We have a feeling he can be beneficial for us."

"On top of that, he's still a pretty good age, I think he's still got a long way to go and, if you follow his career, he's more or less developed from year to year and he's improved from year to year."

Latest Leeds lineup

Meslier; Ayling, Byram, Struijk, Rodon, Ampadu, Gray, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Georginio, Piroe.
Salford City's final line-up

Cairns; Lund, Hendry, Mallan, Tilt, Smith, McAleny, Bolton, Garbutt, Shephard, Vasell.
How are Leeds coming along?

Leeds achieved a quite interesting win against Ipswich four goals to three in the Championship, the team will be looking to make it three in this EFL Cup.

How does Salford City fare?

Salford City lost to Acrington two goals to one in League Two, the team will be looking for a surprise in this second round.

Salford City vs Leeds match will be played at Peninsula Stadium

The Salford City vs Leeds match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium, located in Salford, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

 

Welcome to the Salford City vs Leeds live stream, corresponding to the EFL Cup second round match. The match will take place at the Peninsula Stadium, at 13:00.

