Bolton vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bolton vs Middlesbrough live match, as well as the latest information from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
How to watch Bolton vs Middlesbrough Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Bolton vs Middlesbrough match will not be broadcast live on television.

What time is Bolton vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game Bolton vs Middlesbrough of August 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM

Key player - Middlesbrough

In Middlesbrough, the presence of Samuel Silvera stands out. The 22-year-old Australian player is one of the team's standout players at the start of the season, who will be looking to impress with his abilities at his young age.

Key player - Bolton

In Bolton, the presence of Victor Adeboyejo stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian player is the team's top scorer so far this season with four goals. In addition, he has made one assist.

Bolton vs Middlesbrough history

These two teams have met 127 times. The statistics are in favor of Bolton, who have been victorious on 51 occasions, while Middlesbrough have been victorious on 46 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.

In the EFL Carabao Cup...

Referring to the times they have met in the EFL Carabao Cup, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Middlesbrough, who have come out victorious in both encounters.

Only once have Bolton played at home against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup; it was in the final of the 2003-04 season where the Boro were crowned champions against the Trotters with a score of 2-1.

Middlesbrough

It has not been the best start for Middlesbrough this season. The only joy they have had is the qualification to the second round. Otherwise, they have been unpleasant in the Championship and they will have an opportunity to enhance their spirits with this match.

Bolton

Bolton's start to the season was very good, with three consecutive victories in League One. However, they have now gone two games without a win, so they will be looking to get back on track and return to winning ways.

The match will be played at the Toughsheet Community Stadium

The Bolton vs Middlesbrough match will be played at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, located in the town of Horwich, in the county of Greater Manchester, in England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1997, has a capacity for 28,723 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Carabao Cup match: Bolton vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
