Bolton vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match

Tune in here Bolton vs Middlesbrough Live Score!
How to watch Bolton vs Middlesbrough Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Bolton vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Carabao Cup?
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM
Key player - Middlesbrough
In Middlesbrough, the presence of Samuel Silvera stands out. The 22-year-old Australian player is one of the team's standout players at the start of the season, who will be looking to impress with his abilities at his young age.
Key player - Bolton
In Bolton, the presence of Victor Adeboyejo stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian player is the team's top scorer so far this season with four goals. In addition, he has made one assist.
Bolton vs Middlesbrough history
In the EFL Carabao Cup...
Referring to the times they have met in the EFL Carabao Cup, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Middlesbrough, who have come out victorious in both encounters.
Only once have Bolton played at home against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup; it was in the final of the 2003-04 season where the Boro were crowned champions against the Trotters with a score of 2-1.
Middlesbrough
It has not been the best start for Middlesbrough this season. The only joy they have had is the qualification to the second round. Otherwise, they have been unpleasant in the Championship and they will have an opportunity to enhance their spirits with this match.
Bolton
Bolton's start to the season was very good, with three consecutive victories in League One. However, they have now gone two games without a win, so they will be looking to get back on track and return to winning ways.